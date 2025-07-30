Groundwater State Hearing Set for July 15 in Austin 

Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Residents, officials, and state leaders gathered Tuesday, July 8, for a Consolidated Water board meeting that quickly turned into a rallying point in Houston County’s growing battle to protect its groundwater.

The meeting, attended by State Rep. Trent Ashby, representatives from Sen. Robert Nichols’ office, and state house candidate Paulette Carson, focused on the threat posed by high-capacity groundwater wells being drilled by outside investors. These wells aim to extract large quantities of water from the local aquifer to sell to other communities — a practice many fear could drain the region’s lifeline.

“This is our regularly scheduled board meeting, but obviously the key interest right now is this high-capacity groundwater wells project,” said Kim Spellman, president of the Consolidated Water board. “And it’s a big deal.”

Ashby attended in his role on a legislative committee working with Houston County and surrounding areas to push back against what many see as a land-and-water grab. He shared updates from a recent meeting with Cody Harris, chair of the Texas House Natural Resources Committee, which is overseeing the case.

The next major step is a July 15 hearing in Austin before the State Office of Administrative Hearings (SOAH), where both sides will present expert testimony. On one side: hedge fund-backed companies and their attorneys. On the other: concerned residents, regional officials, and rural water suppliers from Houston, Anderson, Trinity and surrounding counties.

“It’s pretty critical,” Spellman said. “Those water resources are my lifeline, your lifeline — for generations to come.”

At the heart of the fight is the absence of a groundwater conservation district in Houston County. While neighboring counties like Anderson have such protections in place, Houston County currently has no local governance to regulate water extraction, allowing companies to drill without formal review or notification.

“It’s kind of a scary thing,” Spellman admitted. “We would have no idea if someone was drilling a well in Houston County because there’s no governance model to oversee it.”

She added that although there were efforts to establish a conservation district nearly two decades ago, the idea was voted down at the time. “Today, that lack of oversight has left us vulnerable,” she said.

The recent surge of activity — which Spellman described as “silent as a mouse for two years and then all at once” — has prompted a swift and passionate response from the community. Social media has lit up with expressions of confusion, anger, and fear as residents grapple with the potential consequences.

Still, Spellman remains hopeful. “I’m a pretty positive-focused person,” she said. “I think we will get something done.”

Efforts are underway on multiple fronts. Consolidated Water, along with county officials and attorneys, will appear at the Austin hearing as an affected party. Meanwhile, Houston County is considering forming a groundwater conservation district of its own to prevent future threats.

Experts in water management and hydrogeology have also stepped up to offer help. One specialist from Bastrop — with experience in more than 20 similar hearings — attended Tuesday’s meeting and volunteered to support the county’s effort.

“The truth is, some people think the aquifer is endless,” Spellman said. “But if you pull that much water, the drawdown is devastating — and there’s just not enough rainfall in this area to replenish it fast enough.”

The upcoming hearing is expected to draw a significant crowd. Harris’ office sent out 32 invitations to testify; 21 have already accepted. The hearing has been moved to the largest committee room at the Capitol due to overwhelming turnout.

For now, Houston County’s future remains uncertain — but if Tuesday’s meeting is any indication, it’s a future the community is determined to defend.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]