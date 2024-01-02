2023 Messenger Readers’ Choice Results Are In
By Greg Ritchie
Messenger Reporter
HOUSTON COUNTY – The time has come to reveal the “Best Of” 2023 winners from The Messenger’s Readers’ Choice awards. Each year, our readers vote for their favorite businesses in around 50 categories, voted on through our website, social media pages or in person at our Grapeland office.
This year, the people in Houston County came out in force to support our local businesses and business owners with more than twice the votes we had last year, almost 3,200. Here then are the winners in each category. Some of those businesses have taken space in this newspaper to thank the people of Houston County for their votes, their patronage and their support. Each winner will receive a certificate and bragging rights for the next 12 months!
- Best Barber Shop – Styles by Miles
- Best Hair Salon – Studio K
- Best BBQ – Mimsy’s Craft Barbecue
- Best Plumber – Reggie Gregory
- Best Roofing – Lucas Roofing
- Best Attorney/Law Firm – Jody Griffith
- Best Chiropractor – Willow Creek Chiropractic and Wellness Center
- Best Mechanic Shop – Mike’s Automotive
- Best Auto Paint and Body – Bruner’s Economy Car Center
- Best Restaurant – Mimsy’s Craft Barbecue
- Best Coffee Shop – Starbuck’s
- Best Tree Service – East Texas Tree Service
- Best Pest Control – Critter Gitter
- Best Lawn Care – Alex Cruz
- Best Grocery Store – HEB
- Best Mexican Restaurant – Los Ranchos
- Best Funeral Home – Callaway Allee Funeral Home
- Best Furniture Store – Knox Furniture
- Best Farm Equipment – Collin’s Tractor and Equipment
- Best Real Estate Agency – Lawrence Realty
- Best Medical Clinic – Grapeland Urgent Care
- Best Pharmacy – Davy Crockett Drug
- Best Optometrist – Crockett Eye Clinic
- Best Child Care – Treehouse Academy
- Best Dentist – Crockett Dental
- Best Vet Clinic – Houston County Veterinarian Clinic
- Best Electrician – Culpepper Electric
- Best Florist – Janie’s Flower Korner
- Best Bail Bonds – ACE Bail Bonds
- Best Auto Parts – O’Reilly Auto Parts
- Best Bank – Citizen’s National Bank
- Best Towing Company – Bruner’s Economy Car Center
- Best Fast Food – Whataburger
- Best Insurance Agency – Crockett Insurance
- Best Car Wash and Detail – Crockett Oil and Lube
- Best Heating and Air – C&C Heating and Air
- Best Loan Company – Southland Federal
- Best Title Company – Aldrich Abstract
- Best Boutique – Bella’s Gifts From the Heart
- Best Nursing Home – Winfield Rehab and Nursing
- Best Med Spa – Elegant Arches
- Best Industrial Plant – NUCOR-Vulcraft
- Best Accountant – Nesmith and Associates
- Best Feed Store – Grapeland Farm and Ranch
- Best Construction Company – Double K Concrete Construction
- Best Car Dealership – Cutshaw Chevrolet
- Best Marina – Crockett Family Resort
- Best Elected Official – Jim Lovell, Houston County Judge
- Best Online Boutique – HOCO Boutique
- Best Photographer – John Hobson/Studio 15
- Best Specialty Food Store – Castañeda’s Meat Market
- Best Candle/Soap Shop – Mustard Seed Soap Co.
- Best Tire Shop – Patton’s Exxon