2023 Messenger Readers’ Choice Results Are In

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The time has come to reveal the “Best Of” 2023 winners from The Messenger’s Readers’ Choice awards. Each year, our readers vote for their favorite businesses in around 50 categories, voted on through our website, social media pages or in person at our Grapeland office.

This year, the people in Houston County came out in force to support our local businesses and business owners with more than twice the votes we had last year, almost 3,200. Here then are the winners in each category. Some of those businesses have taken space in this newspaper to thank the people of Houston County for their votes, their patronage and their support. Each winner will receive a certificate and bragging rights for the next 12 months!