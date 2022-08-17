Hay Thieves Hit Local Barn Twice in One Week

By Greg Ritchie

HOUSTON COUNTY – Local law enforcement is asking for the public’s help to find several criminals that have been stealing hay in the area. The owner of the barn is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of these criminals. The criminals pulled up to a property last weekend with what appeared to be a 16-foot trailer and pushed several big hay bales before leaving the scene.

The hay barn is located about eight miles from Crockett Loop 304 on West 21 near County Road 3060.

The criminals then returned Monday Aug. 15 and stole five more bales of hay from the same location. The hay has a distinctive wrap with the American flag.

If you can assist with the investigation, you are asked to contact the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at 936-544-2862.

