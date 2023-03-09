George Bennie Curry, age 75 of Kennard, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at CHI St. Luke’s in Lufkin. He was born on January 16, 1948 in Crockett to parents, Benjamin Noble Curry and Gladys Lorraine Harrison Curry. Bennie was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps serving during the Vietnam Era. He retired from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice as a construction superintendent. Bennie was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt. He never met a stranger and loved telling tall tales. Bennie especially enjoyed visiting with family and friends.

Bennie is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Irene Curry; daughter, Patricia Curry; grandchildren, Taylor Brent, Aliah Cordova and fiancé, Mike Loggins, Dylan Mayhew; great-grandchildren, Westlynn Brent, Aspen Loggins; sister, Betty Ann Ivins and husband, Mike; brother, Mike Curry and wife, Judy. He was preceded in death by parents, Noble and Gladys Curry



Online condolences may be left at www.callawayallee.com