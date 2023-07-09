Crockett Police Arrest Man for Armed Robbery  

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

Above picture – CPD officers conduct a search for the suspect at the Cole Creek Apartments after the recent armed robbery.

CROCKETT – Crockett Police Department (CPD) released a statement regarding the arrest of a suspect charged with aggravated robbery at a Crockett convenience store.

Tuesday, July 4, CPD officers received a call from dispatch a little after 6 a.m. regarding a robbery that had just occurred at the Xpress Truck Stop, located at 1409 East Loop 304.

Once on the scene, CPD Officer Humberto Gonzalez and a trainee spoke to a witness who was behind the register during the robbery. The man told the officers he was working when a male entered the store pointing a gun at him and another employee, telling them, “You know why I am here.” The employees gave the man all of the money inside the cash register and the man left the store.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage and determined the man was driving a Dodge Nitro SUV and saw him drive and park in front of a nearby business, before allegedly robbing the store, running back to the vehicle and driving to the Cole Creek Apartments across Loop 304.

Not knowing where the male suspect was located, CPD arrived in force at the apartment complex, asking some residents to evacuate or stay indoors. CPD later thanked the residents for their cooperation, telling them, “For all the residents we asked to stay indoors or to temporarily evacuate their apartment, the scene is now safe for you to return and continue about your day as normal. We will remain on scene for a while longer as the investigation continues.”

With the heavy police presence, CPD officers made their way to one of the apartments, finding two juveniles and two adults inside. CPD was able to identify one of those people as 38-year-old Curtis Randle, who matched the description and the figure they saw allegedly rob the store in the surveillance video.

Randle waived his Miranda rights and agreed to speak with CPD, explaining to them his own apartment was nearby and he had several weapons inside the apartment. Randle also allegedly confessed he had been out of prison for about a year, after spending 20 years in prison for aggravated robbery.

Randle

Once CPD officers had secured a search warrant, they were able to search the vehicle from the video footage of the robbery and Randle’s apartment. In the apartment, officers discovered a loaded firearm matching the one allegedly used in the robbery, ammunition, money, clothing matching the suspect man’s clothing and two rifles.

Given the evidence collected, Randle was charged with aggravated robbery, a first degree felony and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third degree felony.

As of press time, Randle is still in custody being held on a $100,000 bond for aggravated robbery and a $50,000 bond for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]