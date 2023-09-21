Crockett Receives “Film Friendly” Designation

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – After months of diligent work, the Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce (CACC) were present at the recent Crockett city council meeting to officially receive designation from the state of Texas to be a “film friendly” city. The council also approved other upcoming projects such as “Christmas in Crockett” and a circus coming to the city.

Community Relations Specialist Betty Russo from the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott came to officially present the “Film Friendly” designation at the Crockett city council meeting Monday, Sept. 18. The designation allows producers and others in the film and television industry to virtually “scout” Crockett as an option for films and television series.

Community Relations Specialist Betty Russo reads the official designation from the office of the Governor

CACC is asking residents to submit pictures of their properties, houses and businesses through their website to give filmmakers a look at the variety of locations available in our area. Producers need all types of locations, from beautiful and historic homes to abandoned or run-down properties to land and rural settings. The production companies pay landowners to use their properties, often paying for improvements or modifications, even cows, extras and other elements can be used in these productions. Call the chamber or see their social media to find out how to officially list your house or property.

“Congratulations to the City of Crockett on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and joining more than 175 other Texas communities that have received this recognition,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside all of our communities to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed. Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, communities large and small are prepared to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as spurring on-site spending at local businesses. I thank the Texas Film Commission for helping communities like Crockett market their unique appeal and support local job creation through media production.”

“As the county seat of the oldest county in Texas, the City of Crockett is deeply rooted in Texas history,” said Representative Trent Ashby. “This prestigious designation as a Film Friendly Texas Community serves as a testament to Crockett’s enduring legacy and will embolden this East Texas community to showcase its beauty and heritage through media production for the world to see.”

“Many thanks to the Texas Film Commission and the Office of the Governor for their assistance and collaboration with the City of Crockett,” said City Administrator John Angerstein. “We believe Crockett’s easily accessible location in Central East Texas and proximity to several international airports makes us a great location for media production. As the fifth oldest city in Texas with wooded forests, old barns, beautiful lakes, and a bustling and intact historic downtown, Crockett has it all.”

“Crockett’s Film Friendly Texas designation is a great economic development opportunity for the city’s businesses,” said Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher. “When film crews are here, they will stay in our hotels, eat in our restaurants, shop in our stores, buy our services, and take the rich history of Crockett with them. We are excited to have the Texas Film Commission as our partner and encouraged they will advocate for the City of Crockett at any opportunity.”

Crockett joins more than 175 Film Friendly Texas Communities from across the state that receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices, and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]