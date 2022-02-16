Hold My Box of Chocolates and Watch This

Lovelady Undeterred by Bad Weather as Lovefest Forges Ahead

By Jason Jones

Messenger Reporter

LOVELADY – A casual observer might say something absurd, such as “Wow. This weather is going to put a damper on the Lovefest… right?”

Lovelady’s response? “Are you kidding? We deal with this every year! It’s how we do Lovefest!”

Yes, it is. Lovelady’s biggest annual celebration has been taking place during February for 4 decades. While there may be a rogue spring-like day occasionally, the ability to be flexible might be a lesson this East Texas town could deliver to a worldwide audience.

I was guilty. After several days in a row of tropical temperatures, a parade time high of only around 40 degrees was a shocker. Many in the area experienced snow later in the day. The next day it was back into the 60s and the sun has not stopped shining since. I thought “Somebody in Lovelady angered the gods. Somebody put ketchup on their steak… or wore white socks with sandals.”

Not the case. Well… it may have been the case, but it’s simply a fact of life that Lovelady has come to understand: Lovefest is probably going to be cold, wet, muddy, icy or some combination of any or all.

Lovefest is also a can’t-miss event for all of East Texas. Damp and cold as it may have been, smiles were all about and the people showed up to enjoy an otherwise beautiful event.

Results for the various competitions are as follows:

Lovefest Parade –

Most Unique Float: Antioch Baptist Church

Best Themed: Rocking T-Shirt Company

Most Spirited Float: Lovelady FFA

Most Decorated: Lovelady Youth Baseball & Lovelady Girls Softball Association

Weldon Civic Club Baking Contest –

Adult Division

Iced Cakes – 1st McKenzie Collier, 2nd Sean Tapp, 3rd Chris Bobo

Candy – 1st Jo Ann McMillian, 2nd Theresa Maddux

Cookies – 1st Billie Shuh, 2nd Carol Broxson, 3rd Carol Broxson

Uniced Cakes – 1st Carol Broxson, 2nd Theresa Maddux, 3rd Donna Edwards

Quick Breads – 1st Carol Broxson

Youth Division

Cookies – 1st Josie Ditoro, 2nd Peyton McGee, 3rd Karly Harrelson

Iced Cakes – 1st Dottie Kate Murphy, 2nd Peyton McGee

Candy – 1st Lillian Ditoro

Uniced Cakes – 1st Sarah Ham

Grand Prize winners – Adult McKenzie Collier, Youth Lillian Ditoro

BBQ Cookoff –

Chili – 1st Damn Yankees, 2nd Pearson Chapel Ranch, 3rd Carmona Cookers

Beans – 1st Damn Yankees, 2nd Pandejolicious, 3rd Smoking & Bar BQ Bandits

Chicken – 1st Too Cook to Drunk, 2nd Texas Trail Tramps, 3rd Urban Backwoods Cookers

Ribs – 1st Damn Yankees, 2nd No Maintenance, 3rd Too Cook to Drunk

Brisket – 1st Pandejolicious, 2nd Urban Backwoods Cookers, 3rd Barely Making It

Showmanship – Carmona Cookers

Beauty Pageant –

Baby Miss: 1st Kensley Miller, 2nd Sage Snyder – Baby Mister: 1st James Sikes, 2nd Easton Meadows

Toddler Miss: 1st Parker O’Saile, 2nd Addilynn Hanne – Toddler Mister: 1st Axel Ham, 2nd Tyler Lookingbill

Wee Miss: 1st Katelyn Kennedy, 2nd Baily Colvin – Wee Mister: 1st Nicalis Hughes-Grant, 2nd Zepheriah Pleasant

Little Miss: 1st Parker Colvin, 2nd Paisley Fotheringham

As posted on the Lovefest Facebook page, “We survived the 40th Annual Lovefest! Thanks to all that braved the weather. We missed out on the blue sky and sunshine…there is always hope for next year though!”

But rest assured, should the weather take a turn for the worse next year, folks all around the little town on Hwy 19 will show up to celebrate the love.

Jason Jones may be reached via email at jjones@messenger-news.com