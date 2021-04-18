Grapeland FFA Fares Well in Area Competition

Special to The Messenger

The Grapeland FFA participated in the Area 9 Judging contests Tuesday at Sam Houston State University (SHSU) in Huntsville and Wednesday at Tarleton State University (TSU) in Stephenville.

The Farm Business Management team placed first with Walker Webb placing as the second high-scoring individual, Cierra Espinoza was the fifth high-scoring individual and Stacy Perez was the 12th high-scoring individual.

They will advance to the State contest on April 30 at SHSU.

The Land judging team placed third with Dalli Jones finishing as the second high-scoring individual, only one point out of first. Wendy Perez was the fifth high-scoring individual and Macie Watson was the 15th high-scoring individual.

The Homesite team placed fourth with Keegan Harrison placing as the ninth high-scoring individual, Haley Boehm was the tenth high-scoring individual, Cole Goolsby was the 12th high-scoring individual and Dayne Brazzil was the 15th high-scoring individual.

Both of these teams advance to the State contest at TSU in Stephenville on April 29. They will also compete in a State Qualifiers’ contest in Hamilton on April 27.

The Horse Judging team placed seventh with team members Jessi Cunningham, Paige Mullen, Makayla McCombs, and Kierra DeCluette.

The Livestock team competed at TSU on Wednesday with team members Morgan Terry, Ella Post, Kamryn Sparks, and Korrine Sparks.

The Area 9 FFA Association is made up of 94 high schools. Congratulations to all of these contestants and good luck at State.