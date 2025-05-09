Grapeland’s Maleek Johnson Takes Home Bronze in 2A 100m Dash at State Meet 

Grapeland High School sprinter Maleek Johnson capped off a stellar track season with a third-place finish in the Class 2A boys 100-meter dash at the UIL State Track and Field Championships.

AUSTIN— Grapeland High School sprinter Maleek Johnson capped off a stellar track season with a third-place finish in the Class 2A boys 100-meter dash at the UIL State Track and Field Championships on Saturday.

Johnson clocked a time of 10.83 seconds to earn the bronze medal, trailing only Sam Mott of Tioga, who won gold with a time of 10.69 seconds.

The state podium finish was the culmination of an undefeated postseason run for Johnson, who claimed first-place titles at the district, area, and regional meets leading up to the state competition.

“Maleek has been a standout all season,” said Grapeland head coach Wood. “To go undefeated through district, area, and regionals, and then place third at state, speaks volumes about his dedication and talent.”

Johnson’s performance not only highlights his individual prowess but also brings recognition to the Grapeland Sandies’ track program, showcasing the school’s commitment to athletic excellence.

With this achievement, Johnson adds his name to the list of Grapeland athletes who have excelled on the state stage.