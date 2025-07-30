Grapeland PD Welcomes New Chief 

Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – In a town that’s seen its fair share of police department turnover, Grapeland residents are welcoming a seasoned lawman they hope will bring experience, stability, and heart to the job.

Bobby Bishop, recently named the city’s new police chief, is no stranger to the badge. With nearly three decades in law enforcement and a resume that spans departments across East Texas, Bishop’s appointment marks a hopeful chapter for a department that has, in his words, “struggled for years.”

“I feel like in Grapeland — there’s room for me to help,” Bishop said. “If I can get it up and running smooth in the next four or five years, then I’ll be able to walk away a happy guy.”

Bishop’s law enforcement journey began in 1996 after graduating from the police academy in Denton. He served briefly with Sanger Police Department, then worked five years at the Denton County Jail before moving east. Over the years, he’s worn many hats: jailer, deputy, corporal, sergeant, investigator, even chief in the town of Oakwood.

“Experience doesn’t count for everything in law enforcement,” Bishop admitted, “but I’ve worked my way up. I’ve been at every level. I know what each one sees.”

Grapeland has seen a rotating door of police leadership in recent years. Bishop acknowledges part of the problem may stem from that lack of depth.

“I do have a theory, and I think a lot of it has to do with experience,” he said. “You’ve got to be willing to work, to be open-minded. Because every department’s different.”

Bishop didn’t plan on stepping back into a chief’s role. After retiring from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office following 18 years of service, he initially joined Grapeland’s department as a reserve officer. But within days, then Chief of Police Dale Linebaugh had a different idea.

“Linebaugh hired me on Friday as a reserve officer,” Bishop recalled. “Called me Sunday and said, ‘Meet me at the office on Monday.’ By then, he’d let his lieutenant go and wanted me to take over.”

In November, Bishop began serving as lieutenant. By mid-June, he was appointed interim chief. Not long after, the city council made it official.

Despite the sudden return to full-time duty, retirement wasn’t exactly relaxing.

“I’m raising a grandson,” he said with a chuckle. “Plenty to do. A little too young still to retire.”

His priorities for Grapeland are clear: tackle the drug problems that ripple into theft, domestic violence, and assault.

“Being a small town, you still have dope, and dope makes your thefts go up, your assaults go up,” he said. “If I can take some of that away, the city will be better off.”

He’s already working closely with school leaders, regional law enforcement, and county officials. The response, he said, has been encouraging.

“I’ve met with the school’s police chief, the superintendent, the sheriff, Crockett’s chief — everybody’s given me a, ‘If you need help, just ask,’” he said. “And that’s something I never hesitate to do.”

For new recruits hoping to join his department, Bishop has a clear message:

“You’re held to a higher standard than a citizen. You’ve got to dress the part, talk the part — but be willing to have compassion when you need it. And be willing to put hands on when you need it.”

Though the title “Police Chief” may not have always been a bucket list item for Bishop, he has thrown himself into the new role — and Grapeland is praying for his success.

“If I can help Grapeland get back on its feet, get this department running strong — then I’ll know I did something good,” he said. “That’s what I want to leave behind.”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]