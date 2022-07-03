Darling Ingredients Gives Back to Community

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – Neighbors helping neighbors is one of the best things about living in a small community. On Thursday morning, June 30, Darling Ingredients exemplified that community spirit as they donated a pallet of bottled water, along with a pallet of Powerade to the Grapeland Volunteer Fire Department.

“They provided a pallet of Gatorade for us last year,” Grapeland VFD Captain Joseph Musick said, “and they came through for us again this year. With the heat that we have had, keeping our firefighters on the ground hydrated is very important. I really appreciate them stepping up and donating what they could, especially in the times we are in now. We can’t thank them enough for stepping in and providing the Powerade. We’re really appreciative.”

Darling Ingredients General Manager Sam Trevino added, “We’re part of this community and we just want to be a good neighbor to everyone around us. We are always happy to help.”

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.