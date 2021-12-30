Home Government Candidates for Political Office

Candidates for Political Office

By
Will Johnson
-
4
0

Primary Set for March 1

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – As the Holiday Season comes to a close, another season is just getting cranked up and it’s nowhere near as joyous as the Yuletide. It’s the 2022 political season and on March 1, voters will go to the polls to cast their ballots in the primary election.

Most local races are uncontested so the winner of the primary will be the de facto winner of the general election. Quite a few of the state races are contested and with the newly redrawn political boundaries, it should make for an interesting political year.  

So, without further ado, here are the list of candidates for the various political offices for both the Democratic and Republican Parties

HOUSTON COUNTY

Democratic Party

COUNTY COURT AT LAW

  • Sarah Tunnell Clark

Republican Party                                                         

COUNTY JUDGE

  • Jim L. Lovell

DISTRICT CLERK

  • Laura Goolsby

COUNTY CLERK

  • Terri Meadows

COUNTY TREASURER

  • Janis Omelina

COUNTY SURVEYOR

  • C.R. “Chili” Hodges Hodges

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 2

  • Willie Kitchen

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 4

  • Jimmy Henderson

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 1

Democratic Party

  • Kevin “KJ” Johnson

Republican Party

  • Mike McCreight
  • Charles McPhail

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 2

  • Ronnie L. Jordan

ANDERSON COUNTY

Republican Party

COUNTY JUDGE

  • Robert Johnston
  • Carey G. McKinney
  • Jon Watson

COUNTY COURT AT LAW

  • Jeff Doran
  • Brenda Johnston

DISTRICT CLERK

  • Teresia Perry Coker

COUNTY CLERK

  • Mark C. Staples

COUNTY TREASURER

  • Tara Lambright Holliday
  • Jake Odom

COUNTY SURVEYOR

  • Gene Russell

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 2

Democratic Party

  • Rashad Q. Mims I

Republican Party

  • David Braun

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 4

  • Eddie Baker
  • Barry R. Bedre
  • Joey Hill
  • Chad Lee
  • Mike Taylor

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 1

  • Gary D. Thomas

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 2

Democratic Party

  • Linda Bostick Ray
  • Karen D. Taylor

Republican Party

  • Tammy Lightfoot
  • Steve Quick

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 3

  • James E. Todd

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 4

Democratic Party

  • Kathleen Caston

Republican Party

  • James W. Westley

STATE

GOVERNOR

Democratic Party

  • Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez
  • Michael Cooper
  • Joy Diaz
  • Beto O’Rourke
  • Rich Wakeland

Republican Party

  • Greg Abbott
  • Paul Belew
  • Danny Harrison
  • Kandy Kaye Horn
  • Don Huffines
  • Rick Perry
  • Chad Prather
  • Allen B. West

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Democratic Party

  • Michelle Beckley
  • Carla Brailey
  • Mike Collier

Republican Party

  • Trayce Bradford
  • Todd M. Bullis
  • Daniel Miller
  • Dan Patrick
  • Aaron Sorrells
  • Zach Vance

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Democratic Party

  • Mike Fields
  • Rochelle Mercedes Garza
  • Joe Jaworski
  • Lee Merritt
  • S. “Tbone” Raynor

Republican Party

  • George P. Bush
  • Louie Gohmert
  • Eva Guzman
  • Ken Paxton

COMPTROLLER OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS

Democratic Party

  • Janet T. Dudding
  • Tim Mahoney
  • Angel Luis Vega

Republican Party

  • Mark V. Goloby
  • Glenn Hegar

COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND OFFICE

Democratic Party

  • Jay Kleberg
  • Michael Lange
  • Sandragrace Martinez
  • Jinny Suh

Republican Party

  • Ben Armenta
  • Victor Avila
  • Dawn Buckingham
  • Rufus Lopez
  • Weston Martinez
  • Don W. Minton
  • Jon Spiers
  • Tim Westley

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE

Democratic Party

  • Susan Hays
  • Ed Ireson

Republican Party

  • Carey A. Counsil
  • Sid Miller
  • James White

RAILROAD COMMISSIONER

Democratic Party

  • Luke Warford

Republican Party

  • Wayne Christian
  • Tom Slocum Jr
  • Sarah Stogner
  • Marvin “Sarge” Summers
  • Dawayne Tipton

DISTRICT JUDGE, 87th JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Republican Party

  • Dan Scarbrough
  • Stanley Sokolowski
  • Brian Walsh
  • Amy Thomas Ward

DISTRICT JUDGE, 369th JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Republican Party

  • Michael Davis

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 8

Republican Party

  • Audrey Young

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 9

Republican Party

  • Keven M. Ellis

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 3

Democratic Party

  • Steve Russell

Republican Party

  • Robert Nichols

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 8 – ANDERSON COUNTY

Republican Party

Cody Harris

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 9 – HOUSTON COUNTY

Democratic Party

  • Jason Rogers

Republican Party

  • Trent Ashby

FEDERAL

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 6 – ANDERSON COUNTY

Republican Party

  • James Buford
  • Jake Ellzey
  • Bill Payne

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 17 – HOUSTON COUNTY

Democratic Party

  • Mary Jo Woods

Republican Party                                                       

  • Paulette Carson                                                   
  • Jason “Stormchaser” Nelson
  • Rob Rosenberger
  • Pete Sessions
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Related posts:

Grapeland High Makes its Presence Known in Lone Star Cup
Lovelady Lovefest Wraps Up With Successful Parade, Festival
City of Palestine to hold town hall meetings

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR