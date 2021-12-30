Candidates for Political Office

Primary Set for March 1

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – As the Holiday Season comes to a close, another season is just getting cranked up and it’s nowhere near as joyous as the Yuletide. It’s the 2022 political season and on March 1, voters will go to the polls to cast their ballots in the primary election.

Most local races are uncontested so the winner of the primary will be the de facto winner of the general election. Quite a few of the state races are contested and with the newly redrawn political boundaries, it should make for an interesting political year.

So, without further ado, here are the list of candidates for the various political offices for both the Democratic and Republican Parties

HOUSTON COUNTY

Democratic Party

COUNTY COURT AT LAW

Sarah Tunnell Clark

Republican Party

COUNTY JUDGE

Jim L. Lovell

DISTRICT CLERK

Laura Goolsby

COUNTY CLERK

Terri Meadows

COUNTY TREASURER

Janis Omelina

COUNTY SURVEYOR

C.R. “Chili” Hodges Hodges

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 2

Willie Kitchen

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 4

Jimmy Henderson

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 1

Democratic Party

Kevin “KJ” Johnson

Republican Party

Mike McCreight

Charles McPhail

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 2

Ronnie L. Jordan

ANDERSON COUNTY

Republican Party

COUNTY JUDGE

Robert Johnston

Carey G. McKinney

Jon Watson

COUNTY COURT AT LAW

Jeff Doran

Brenda Johnston

DISTRICT CLERK

Teresia Perry Coker

COUNTY CLERK

Mark C. Staples

COUNTY TREASURER

Tara Lambright Holliday

Jake Odom

COUNTY SURVEYOR

Gene Russell

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 2

Democratic Party

Rashad Q. Mims I

Republican Party

David Braun

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 4

Eddie Baker

Barry R. Bedre

Joey Hill

Chad Lee

Mike Taylor

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 1

Gary D. Thomas

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 2

Democratic Party

Linda Bostick Ray

Karen D. Taylor

Republican Party

Tammy Lightfoot

Steve Quick

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 3

James E. Todd

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 4

Democratic Party

Kathleen Caston

Republican Party

James W. Westley

STATE

GOVERNOR

Democratic Party

Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez

Michael Cooper

Joy Diaz

Beto O’Rourke

Rich Wakeland

Republican Party

Greg Abbott

Paul Belew

Danny Harrison

Kandy Kaye Horn

Don Huffines

Rick Perry

Chad Prather

Allen B. West

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Democratic Party

Michelle Beckley

Carla Brailey

Mike Collier

Republican Party

Trayce Bradford

Todd M. Bullis

Daniel Miller

Dan Patrick

Aaron Sorrells

Zach Vance

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Democratic Party

Mike Fields

Rochelle Mercedes Garza

Joe Jaworski

Lee Merritt

S. “Tbone” Raynor

Republican Party

George P. Bush

Louie Gohmert

Eva Guzman

Ken Paxton

COMPTROLLER OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS

Democratic Party

Janet T. Dudding

Tim Mahoney

Angel Luis Vega

Republican Party

Mark V. Goloby

Glenn Hegar

COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND OFFICE

Democratic Party

Jay Kleberg

Michael Lange

Sandragrace Martinez

Jinny Suh

Republican Party

Ben Armenta

Victor Avila

Dawn Buckingham

Rufus Lopez

Weston Martinez

Don W. Minton

Jon Spiers

Tim Westley

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE

Democratic Party

Susan Hays

Ed Ireson

Republican Party

Carey A. Counsil

Sid Miller

James White

RAILROAD COMMISSIONER

Democratic Party

Luke Warford

Republican Party

Wayne Christian

Tom Slocum Jr

Sarah Stogner

Marvin “Sarge” Summers

Dawayne Tipton

DISTRICT JUDGE, 87th JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Republican Party

Dan Scarbrough

Stanley Sokolowski

Brian Walsh

Amy Thomas Ward

DISTRICT JUDGE, 369th JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Republican Party

Michael Davis

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 8

Republican Party

Audrey Young

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 9

Republican Party

Keven M. Ellis

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 3

Democratic Party

Steve Russell

Republican Party

Robert Nichols

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 8 – ANDERSON COUNTY

Republican Party

Cody Harris

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 9 – HOUSTON COUNTY

Democratic Party

Jason Rogers

Republican Party

Trent Ashby

FEDERAL

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 6 – ANDERSON COUNTY

Republican Party

James Buford

Jake Ellzey

Bill Payne

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 17 – HOUSTON COUNTY

Democratic Party

Mary Jo Woods

Republican Party

Paulette Carson

Jason “Stormchaser” Nelson

Rob Rosenberger

Pete Sessions