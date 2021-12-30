Candidates for Political Office

Primary Set for March 1
By Will Johnson
Messenger Reporter
EAST TEXAS – As the Holiday Season comes to a close, another season is just getting cranked up and it’s nowhere near as joyous as the Yuletide. It’s the 2022 political season and on March 1, voters will go to the polls to cast their ballots in the primary election.
Most local races are uncontested so the winner of the primary will be the de facto winner of the general election. Quite a few of the state races are contested and with the newly redrawn political boundaries, it should make for an interesting political year.
So, without further ado, here are the list of candidates for the various political offices for both the Democratic and Republican Parties
HOUSTON COUNTY
Democratic Party
COUNTY COURT AT LAW
- Sarah Tunnell Clark
Republican Party
COUNTY JUDGE
- Jim L. Lovell
DISTRICT CLERK
- Laura Goolsby
COUNTY CLERK
- Terri Meadows
COUNTY TREASURER
- Janis Omelina
COUNTY SURVEYOR
- C.R. “Chili” Hodges Hodges
COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 2
- Willie Kitchen
COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 4
- Jimmy Henderson
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 1
Democratic Party
- Kevin “KJ” Johnson
Republican Party
- Mike McCreight
- Charles McPhail
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 2
- Ronnie L. Jordan
ANDERSON COUNTY
Republican Party
COUNTY JUDGE
- Robert Johnston
- Carey G. McKinney
- Jon Watson
COUNTY COURT AT LAW
- Jeff Doran
- Brenda Johnston
DISTRICT CLERK
- Teresia Perry Coker
COUNTY CLERK
- Mark C. Staples
COUNTY TREASURER
- Tara Lambright Holliday
- Jake Odom
COUNTY SURVEYOR
- Gene Russell
COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 2
Democratic Party
- Rashad Q. Mims I
Republican Party
- David Braun
COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 4
- Eddie Baker
- Barry R. Bedre
- Joey Hill
- Chad Lee
- Mike Taylor
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 1
- Gary D. Thomas
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 2
Democratic Party
- Linda Bostick Ray
- Karen D. Taylor
Republican Party
- Tammy Lightfoot
- Steve Quick
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 3
- James E. Todd
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 4
Democratic Party
- Kathleen Caston
Republican Party
- James W. Westley
STATE
GOVERNOR
Democratic Party
- Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez
- Michael Cooper
- Joy Diaz
- Beto O’Rourke
- Rich Wakeland
Republican Party
- Greg Abbott
- Paul Belew
- Danny Harrison
- Kandy Kaye Horn
- Don Huffines
- Rick Perry
- Chad Prather
- Allen B. West
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
Democratic Party
- Michelle Beckley
- Carla Brailey
- Mike Collier
Republican Party
- Trayce Bradford
- Todd M. Bullis
- Daniel Miller
- Dan Patrick
- Aaron Sorrells
- Zach Vance
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Democratic Party
- Mike Fields
- Rochelle Mercedes Garza
- Joe Jaworski
- Lee Merritt
- S. “Tbone” Raynor
Republican Party
- George P. Bush
- Louie Gohmert
- Eva Guzman
- Ken Paxton
COMPTROLLER OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS
Democratic Party
- Janet T. Dudding
- Tim Mahoney
- Angel Luis Vega
Republican Party
- Mark V. Goloby
- Glenn Hegar
COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND OFFICE
Democratic Party
- Jay Kleberg
- Michael Lange
- Sandragrace Martinez
- Jinny Suh
Republican Party
- Ben Armenta
- Victor Avila
- Dawn Buckingham
- Rufus Lopez
- Weston Martinez
- Don W. Minton
- Jon Spiers
- Tim Westley
COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE
Democratic Party
- Susan Hays
- Ed Ireson
Republican Party
- Carey A. Counsil
- Sid Miller
- James White
RAILROAD COMMISSIONER
Democratic Party
- Luke Warford
Republican Party
- Wayne Christian
- Tom Slocum Jr
- Sarah Stogner
- Marvin “Sarge” Summers
- Dawayne Tipton
DISTRICT JUDGE, 87th JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Republican Party
- Dan Scarbrough
- Stanley Sokolowski
- Brian Walsh
- Amy Thomas Ward
DISTRICT JUDGE, 369th JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Republican Party
- Michael Davis
MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 8
Republican Party
- Audrey Young
MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 9
Republican Party
- Keven M. Ellis
STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 3
Democratic Party
- Steve Russell
Republican Party
- Robert Nichols
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 8 – ANDERSON COUNTY
Republican Party
Cody Harris
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 9 – HOUSTON COUNTY
Democratic Party
- Jason Rogers
Republican Party
- Trent Ashby
FEDERAL
U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 6 – ANDERSON COUNTY
Republican Party
- James Buford
- Jake Ellzey
- Bill Payne
U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 17 – HOUSTON COUNTY
Democratic Party
- Mary Jo Woods
Republican Party
- Paulette Carson
- Jason “Stormchaser” Nelson
- Rob Rosenberger
- Pete Sessions