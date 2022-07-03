Fireworks on the Highway

High Speed Chase Ends Outside of Crockett

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – A high-speed chase that originated in Cherokee County on Tuesday evening, June 28 ended just outside of Crockett when the vehicle driven by suspects in a robbery was spiked by stop sticks.

According to information from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Leon Zion Washington, 22 of Ruskin, Florida, and Kevin Bert Anderson, 27, of Tampa, Florida stopped at a fireworks stand north of Rusk in a U-Haul vehicle.

Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson indicated the men demanded all the fireworks and money from the stand. A chase ensued as the vehicle traveled through Alto and into Houston County, with speeds reaching upwards of 100 mph.

At approximately 7:20 pm, deputies with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Crockett Police Department were notified of the vehicle pursuit heading into Houston County from Cherokee County, on Highway 21 East.

“Lieutenant (Lonnie) Lum set up with stop sticks near the city limits of Crockett and was able to successfully spike all four of the suspect vehicle’s tires. With the tires being deflated, the suspect vehicle came to a stop near Loop 304 and both occupants were taken into custody without further incident. The suspects were taken back to Cherokee County and charged by the agencies there,” according to a statement from the Crockett Police Department.

Washington and Anderson were both charged with attempted robbery and evading arrest/detention in a vehicle. Both are still in custody at the Cherokee County Jail.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.