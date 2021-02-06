Anderson County Livestock Exchange Hosts Veterans Breakfast

The Anderson County Livestock Exchange, located at 12719 S. Highway 19 in Elkhart, hosted its monthly Veterans Breakfast on Friday morning, Feb. 5. Veterans from all over the Anderson and Houston County area were on hand for the breakfast as well as to discuss a variety of topics with a veterans’ advocate Answering the questions was Military Veteran Peer Network Coordinator Bradley Erickson.

The event is held on the first Friday of the month and is completely free. For more information, please contact the Anderson County Livestock Exchange at 903-764-1919.