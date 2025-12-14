Houston County News Podcast 12/14/2025

In this week’s edition of Houston County News: We speak with CISD Superintendent Damenion Miller about helping gets get an education and real jobs We see exclusive dash cam footage from a recent CPD chase through Crockett and in to Trinity We speak with the team at the Crockett cosmetology class We take a tour of the amazing Crawford Lights near Kennard, just in time for Christmas And so much more! Thank you for watching and we wish you a great start to your week!