As Thousands Descend on Grapeland, Police Ask for Vigilance — Block Parties Banned

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – With thousands expected to pour into town this weekend for the 80th Annual Peanut Festival, Grapeland law enforcement and first responders are fine-tuning their plans to make sure the celebration stays focused on fun — and safety.

The three-day festival, which includes the parade, homecoming game, and the crowning of the Peanut Queen, is the highlight of Grapeland’s year — drawing visitors from across the region to enjoy food, music, and hometown tradition. But for Grapeland Police Department (GPD) Chief Bobby Bishop, it’s also a test of planning and coordination.

“This is my first Peanut Festival as chief,” Bishop said. “I reached out to the sheriff’s department and DPS, and they’re sharing their manpower and giving me assistance during the three-day event. We’ll have a much larger law enforcement presence out there this year.”

Bishop said the department’s top priorities will be crowd control, traffic flow, and keeping an eye out for intoxicated or disorderly individuals.

“With the amount of people that’ll be in Grapeland, we’re looking out for intoxicated people — alcohol or drug use,” Bishop said. “And we want to make sure there’s no kind of gang activity trying to pop its ugly head. I don’t think it’s ever been a problem here, but we’ll be watching.”

Last year’s festival weekend was marred by a fatal shooting that stemmed from an unauthorized block party. In the aftermath, city leaders banned all block parties within city limits. Bishop said that policy remains in effect, and violators should expect swift action.

“The block parties are not allowed anymore in Grapeland,” Bishop said. “Last year, one of the biggest headaches, aside from the shooting, was cars parked on the roadway. Ambulances couldn’t get through. The volunteer fire department and GPD had to travel by foot to get to the scene. That can’t happen again.”

To prevent those kinds of issues, Bishop said vehicles that block streets or emergency access will be towed at the owner’s expense.

“If there’s a car parked on the roadway blocking, that vehicle will be towed,” he said.

The chief added that the city has worked closely with other agencies and first responders to ensure clear communication and quick response if emergencies arise. Houston County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will supplement the local force throughout the weekend.

“We’ve got good cooperation from everyone,” Bishop said. “We want people to enjoy the festival, enjoy the parade, enjoy the homecoming game, and have a good time — but do it safely.”

For festivalgoers, Bishop’s advice is simple: stay alert and speak up if something doesn’t seem right.

“Be mindful of your surroundings,” he said. “If you see someone intoxicated to the point they’re a danger to themselves or others, or if you see someone acting strange — maybe they’re on something — come up and tell us. There’ll be plenty of officers out. If you see something, say something.”

The annual Peanut Festival is one of East Texas’ longest-running community events, honoring the town’s agricultural roots and serving as Grapeland’s homecoming celebration. The weekend kicks off with carnival rides and food vendors on Thursday, the traditional parade downtown on Saturday morning, and the coronation of the Peanut Queen that evening. The Grapeland Sandies will also take the field for their homecoming football game Friday night, rounding out a packed schedule that fills nearly every street and storefront with activity.

City crews have been busy preparing for weeks — putting up barriers, marking parade routes, and coordinating with the volunteer fire department and emergency medical services to ensure access routes remain open.

While Bishop expects a smooth weekend, he said residents and visitors can help by following parking instructions, cooperating with traffic officers, and keeping the focus on family fun.

“We just want everybody to have a good time,” Bishop said. “This festival’s a big part of what makes Grapeland special. As long as folks use good sense and help us out, we’ll all have a safe and enjoyable weekend.”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]