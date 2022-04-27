Davy Crockett Classic Rolls Through Houston County

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Davy Crockett Classic returned to Houston County last weekend as cyclists from all over Texas and other parts of the US descended on the oldest county in Texas for two days of competition.

The first day of competition saw the cyclists start early in the morning on April 23 with a time trial. The time trial was an out and back course beginning in front of Latexo High School and then traveling east on FM2663 to FM 2022. Primarily flat, it’s the same course that was used in 2021 and measures out to 7.5 miles.

Once all the time trials had been completed, the riders moved to Crockett for what is known as a criterium or crit. The race began in downtown Crockett on Houston Avenue, went around the west side of the Houston County Courthouse and then down Goliad Avenue to Corto Street.

At Corto the cyclists made a hard left and then took another left, back onto Houston. The event was timed as riders made several laps on this course.

Once the crit was completed, the cyclists took a break in order to rest up for the road race on Sunday. This year the road race featured a new route in Lovelady instead of the Percilla/Liberty Hill route used in past years.

The event started in front of Lovelady Farm and Ranch Supply as riders turned Right on FM 230, heading towards Weldon. At the 6.3-mile mark, a right turn was made on to FM 3151 as the riders headed towards Pearson’s Chapel.

Approximately 10.8 miles later, at the intersection of Fm 3151 and FM 1280, the riders made another right-hand turn and headed back to Lovelady.

The course was 17.1 miles in length and depending on a cyclists’ level, a different number of laps were required.

They were as follows:

Pro 1/2 & 2/3 – 5 laps

Cat 3/4, Masters 40+,50+, Women’s 1/2/3 – 4 laps

Cat 4/5, Masters 35+, 60+,70+ – 3 laps

Women’s 4/5 – 2 laps

For complete results of all three events, please visit www.davycrockettclassic.com/results/.

Will Johnson may be reached via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.