Lady Bulldogs Comeback Bid Falls Short

Teague 66 Crockett 55

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The first half of competition in District 20-3A ended on Friday of last week with the Teague Lady Lions leading the Crockett Lady Bulldogs by a game for the third playoff spot out of the district.

League play ends on in early February so both teams knew a slip-up could seriously damage their hopes for a postseason berth, especially with the Westwood Lady Panthers and Groesbeck Lady Goats nipping at their heels.

Given that backdrop, the Lady Bulldogs welcomed the Lady Lions to Crockett on Tuesday evening. The Lady Lions came out firing on all cylinders but a second half comeback by Crockett sliced a double-digit lead down to nine with five minutes left in the contest.

It was not to be, however, for the Lady Bulldogs as they fell to Teague by a final score of 66-55.

As mentioned, Teague came out on fire led by Jolee Haley’s eight first quarter points. Reagan Heggins dropped in five while Lyric Broussard and Ashlynn Forge netted four apiece. Mollie Sims chipped in two for the Lady Lions to help them take a 23-17 lead after the first eight minutes of play.

Crockett kept the score relatively close throughout the period thanks to nine points from Tocarra Johnson and six from A’Nayah Wooten. La’Kyriah Hamilton also had a basket to round out the Lady Bulldogs’ first quarter scoring.

The second quarter saw the pace of the game slow down. Heggins still managed to drop in another five while Takoria Jones found the scoring column for Teague with three. Haley, Beth Owens and Kori Pillette all scored two apiece as the Lady Lions took a 37-23 lead into the locker room at halftime.

On the other end of the court, Crockett went cold from the field as the Lady Bulldogs only managed six second quarter points on twos from Johnson, Wooten and Tania Davis.

Following the break, Teague starting playing a more deliberate style of basketball. Sims put in four while Haley and Broussard both had three. Forge, Jones and Pillette all had two apiece as the Lady Lions pushed their lead to 13 after three quarters were in the books.

Crockett continued to stay within striking distance as Wooten netted six while Davis and Johnson both had four in the third period.

With eight minutes remaining in the game, the Lady Bulldogs began to slowly chip away at the 13-point deficit. Crockett trimmed the margin to nine with just over five minutes remaining, but that was as close as they would get as Teague held on for 66-55 win.

On the game, the Lady Lions were led by Jolee Haley with 17 points and Reagan Heggins with 14. Lyric Broussard went for nine while Kori Pillete dropped in seven. Ashlynn Forge and Mollie Sims both had six, Takoria Jones had five and Beth Owens closed out the scoring for Teague with two.

For Crockett, A’Nayah Wooten led the way with a game-high 23 points. She was joined in double figures by Tocarra Johnson who poured in 19. Tania Davis dropped in eight while both La’Kyriah Hamilton and Chelsea Walker added two apiece. Ty’Reyana Beasley made one of two from the line to round out the Lady Bulldogs’ point production on the night.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.