Little-Known Dish a Tasty Mexico Treat! English/Spanish

HOUSTON COUNTY – One of my favorite regions to visit has always been around the city of Guadalajara, Mexico. Situated in the mountains in the western part of the country, the city always had its own charm and rhythm. Known for beautiful women and amazing food, I wanted to share with you a simple recipe that symbolizes Mexican cuisine. It has always been one of my favorites but, unfortunately, is not so well known in the U.S.

The dish is called “carne en su jugo” which means meat in sauce. It’s super easy to make, but you will be surprised by the complex flavors.

What you’ll need:

Six slices of bacon

Two pounds of beef, cut into small cubes

Four small green tomatoes

One garlic clove

Two Serrano chiles

1/2 chopped onion

Four tablespoons of chopped cilantro

Salt and pepper to taste

Three cups of water

Two cubes of chicken broth

Two cups of beans, with juice

Cook the bacon well in a pan and set it aside. Using the same pan, use the bacon fat to cook the beef. Seal the meat until all the red color is gone. Salt and pepper to taste. Grill your tomatoes, chile and garlic before blending them in a blender with your three cups of water. Add this to the meat with the chicken broth cubes. Cover and cook over medium-high heat until boiling then reduce heat and let simmer f0r 30 minutes. Serve with beans, the crumbled bacon, chopped onion and cilantro. Always goes well with tortillas.

Some notes on this recipe. I believe chili and this should both be without beans but make it your own, to your own taste. Some people eat this with radish and lime and avocado go well with any classic Mexican dish. Enjoy!

Pruebe Un Platillo del Corazón de Jalisco

CONDADO DE HOUSTON – Pocos lo saben, pero viví un tiempo en Guadalajara, la perla tapatía. Hasta la fecha sigue figurando entre mis destinos favoritos en todo el mundo, no solo por la belleza de los famosos ojos tapatíos, sino también por el riquísimo carne en su jugo.

Poco conocido en otras partes de México y aún menos disponible acá en el norte, un buen carne en su jugo es fácil de preparar y se te va a salir agua de la boca cuando lo pruebes.

Vas a necesitar:

6 rebanadas de tocino

1 kilo bistec de res para carne en su jugo (en trocitos de 1×1 cm)

4 jitomates verdes chicos

1 diente de ajo

2 chiles serranos

1/2 cebolla picada

4 cucharadas de cilantro picado

Sal y pimienta al gusto

3 tazas de agua

2 cubitos de caldo de pollo

2 tazas de frijoles de la olla y su caldo

Dora bien el tocino en un sartén. Retira del fuego y reserva. En el mismo sartén sella la carne de res con un poco de la grasa del tocino, hasta que haya perdido su color rojo. Sazona con sal y pimienta al gusto. Cuece los tomates, los chiles y el ajo en las 3 tazas de agua. Licúa jitomates, chiles y ajo en el agua en que se cocieron, cuela y vierte sobre una olla de presión. Agrega la carne sellada y su jugo junto con los cubitos de caldo de pollo. Tapa la olla y cuece a fuego medio-alto hasta que suba la presión y llegue a hervir. Reduce inmediatamente el fuego a bajo y cocina durante 30 minutos. Sirve con frijoles de la olla, tocino, cebolla y cilantro. Acompaña con tortillas de maíz.

En lo personal, yo no le echo frijol, ya que prefiero el sabor de la carne con la sazón del pollo con el bistec. A muchos les gusta hasta con rábanos, aunque tampoco es lo mío.

Ahora sí, ¡a cocinar!

