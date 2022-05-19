Lady Lions Slaughter Lady Cats

Lovelady 13 Beckville 0

RUSK – After hammering the Beckville Lady Cats by a score of 12-0 on Wednesday of last week, the Lovelady Lady Lions took a few days off so some of their players could compete in the 2022 UIL State Track Meet.

Once the meet was over, the girls returned home to resume softball. And they picked up right where they left off. Macie LaRue threw another one-hitter while the Lady Lions’ bats lit up the Beckville pitching as Lovelady won Game Two of the best-of-three series by a final score of 13-0.

The win gave the Lady Lions the Regional Quarterfinals Championship, 2-0, and moved them into the Regional Semifinals where they will face the Como-Pickton Lady Eagles.

The Lady Lions enter the best-of-three series with a record of 29-4-2 and a #5 ranking in the May 9 TGCA poll. The Lady Eagles are ranked #6 with a 31-3 mark.

Game one of the series is set for Tuesday, May 17 at 6 pm. Game Two is scheduled for Thursday, May 19, at 6 pm and Game Three, if necessary, is scheduled for Friday, May 20 at 6 pm. All games will be played at Tyler Legacy High School.

