Local Schools Get Ready For Students

by Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – For those who no longer operate on a school schedule, with summers off and the build up to back-to-school supplies, it may seem early, but area schools will hum once more with teachers corralling young minds in just a few weeks.

The adoption of most area schools of either a four-day-week or a similar schedule, the need to comply with state requirements for hours-per-year have led the schools to get back to class earlier than ever.

While some of the kids involved in sports, FFA, or other activities spent at least part of the summer in practices and activities, by mid-August all local schools will be back in full swing.

Crockett ISD is set for students to return Thursday, Aug. 8, with new teachers beginning July 31 and all teachers returning by Aug. 1. An open house is set for all campuses Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 4-6 p.m.

Latexo ISD welcomes its Tigers back for the first day of classes Monday, Aug. 1, with teachers returning Tuesday, July 30. There will be an opportunity to meet the teachers Thursday, Aug. 1, from 4:30-6 p.m.

Grapeland ISD Sandies and Sandiettes will march back through the halls Tuesday, Aug. 8, with teachers returning Aug. 2. The schools will hold an event to meet the teachers Monday, Aug. 5 at the elementary from 5-6 p.m. and the Junior and Senior High School from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The Prayer Walk this year will be Sunday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m.

Lovelady ISD Lions roar back Wednesday, Aug. 14. Meet the Teachers will be Monday, Aug. 12 from 4-6 p.m., and the Meet the Lions event begin afterwards at 6:15 p.m. Teachers will return Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Kennard ISD will welcome students back Thursday, Aug. 8, with teachers getting back a week before, Aug. 1.

In Anderson County, Elkhart ISD returns Monday, Aug. 5 and Slocum ISD Tuesday, Aug. 6.

All of our local school districts have information about supplies and other important information on their websites, on social media, or parents can download apps now available for most school districts.

