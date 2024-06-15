Richard (Dick) Clark Tedford, age 81, passed away on May 23, 2024 in La Porte, Tx. Richard was born May 24, 1942 in Dallas, Tx to John and Harriet Tedford. Richard attended Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas and attended the university of Texas in Austin. He served in the United States Navy 4 years as Manager of the Officers Club in Grand Prairie, Tx. He moved to Crockett in 1968 and was part owner of City Tire Service until 1977. He worked other positions and eventually worked for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for 20 years before retiring in 2000 as Major. Richard was very involved in music during his high school years as vocalist in musicals. He later became a member of a Barber shop quartet. Richard is survived by his daughters, Renee Berry and husband , Philip Berry and Anissa Culp. Grandchildren: Joshua Berry and wife, Emily, Caleb Berry and wife, Kasey, Dyllan Culp and wife Brittany, Dalton Culp and wife Peyton, and Darcie Culp. Great grandchildren: Adalyn Rose Berry, Levi Nathan Berry, Kye Wayne Culp, Charlee Chanelle Culp. Richard will be laid to rest in the Houston National Cemetery at a future date.