Michael Don “Mickey” Crouch, age 73, of Belott passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Friday, August 1, 2025 at his home. Mickey was born December 18, 1951 in Pearland to parents, Donald Gordon Crouch and Addie Lorraine Johnston Crouch.

He was raised in Pearland before the family moved to Crockett in 1962. Mickey graduated from Crockett High School in 1970 where he played quarterback on the Crockett Football Team receiving scholarships also he was a member of the FFA. He owned Crouch Custom Hay Bailing, judged hay shows for high schools for many years, and served as member of the Houston/Trinity County Soil and Water Conservation for 30 years.

He was active in the Houston County Fair and was a former member of the Crockett Lion’s Club. Mickey married Margie Stowe on April 25, 1996 and they built a life together in Belott. He was loved dearly by his family and friends and will missed every day.

Mickey is survived by his wife of 29 years, Margie Stowe Crouch of Belott; daughters, Kelli Hardcastle and husband, Paul of Richmond, Crystal Clancy and husband, Ryan of Montgomery, Calyssa Reymundo and husband, Alex of Crockett; grandchildren, Jayden Mendez, Sophie Reymundo, Chevy Reymundo, FynnLee Clancy; brother, Cecil Crouch of Belott; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by parents, Don and Lorraine Crouch; sister, Terry Lee Crouch Kleckley.

Funeral services for Michael Don “Mickey” Crouch were held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 6, 2025 at the Callaway-Allee Memorial Chapel. Interment followed in the New Energy Cemetery. Visitation was held Tuesday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Callaway-Allee Funeral Home.

Family would like to say a special Thank You to Luminos Hospice for their time and care, Melissa, Jackie, Erin, Janna and Venus also to Alex Reymundo for his kind, loving care.