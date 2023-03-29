Janice Arlene Taylor, age 84, of Austonio passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Conroe Medical Center. Janice was born January 28, 1939 in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania to parents, Joseph Boyd Stevens and Pauline Velma Krum Stevens. She worked for many years for the U. S. Postal Service as a mail carrier retiring from Trinity Post Office. She also had worked previously for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. Janice played in the Presbyterian Church Bell Choir and was also a member of the Pearson Chapel Baptist Church. She was a very talented artist, who enjoyed painting, making quilts and dolls. Janice was a beloved mother and grandmother who loved spending time with family and friends. She worked on the family farm raising cows, vegetables, plants, and loved cooking



Janice is survived by children, Linda Jo Satterwhite and husband, Michael of Missouri City, Steven J. Taylor and wife, Lisa of Huntsville, J. Scott Taylor of Taylorsville, UT; grandsons, Douglas Lee of Missouri City, Clayton Lee and wife, Courtney of Missouri City, Bradley Lee of Missouri City, Justin Taylor and wife, Lyndi of Huntsville, Lane Taylor of Huntsville, Alec Taylor of Taylorsville, UT, Harrison Taylor of Salt Lake City, UT, Hayden Taylor of Salt Lake City, UT, Ryan Taylor of Salt Lake City, UT, Grayson Taylor of Salt Lake City, UT ; brothers, Joseph Boyd Stevens Jr and wife, Nancy of Glenside, PA, Robert James Stevens and wife, Patricia of State College, PA.; numerous other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by husband, Cecil Taylor; parents, Joseph and Pauline Stevens.

Funeral services for Janice Arlene Taylor were held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023 at the Callaway-Allee Memorial Chapel with Rev. Jim Bob Gunnels officiating. Interment followed in the Creek Cemetery. Visitation began at 12:30 p.m. prior to the service at Callaway-Allee Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left at http://www.callawayallee.com