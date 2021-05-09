City of Crockett Swears in Mayor, Council Members

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The City of Crockett City Council met in a relatively brief meeting highlighted by the swearing in of Dr. Ianthia Fisher as mayor, along with the administration of the oath of office to one returning and one new council member.

Mayor Fisher called the assemblage to order just after 6 pm and welcomed those in attendance. As the meeting began, the first order of business was the canvassing of votes from the May 1 election.

The results showed Dr. Ianthia Fisher was unopposed in her bid for re-election to the mayoral position.

Precinct One Councilman Gene Caldwell



In Precinct One, Candidate Gene Caldwell narrowly avoided a run-off as he captured 82 votes while Incumbent Councilman Butch Calvert received 36 and Candidate Samantha Wiley received 39.

Early voting totals showed Caldwell with 28 votes, Calvert with 22 and Wiley with 19. Election day totals revealed Caldwell garnered 54 votes, Wiley received 20 and Calvert had 14.

In Precinct Two, Incumbent Councilman Darrell Jay Jones will return for another term in office as he pulled in 85 votes while Candidate Vicki Cox received 44 votes and Candidate Charles Clawson received two.

Precinct Two Councilman Darrell Jones



Early voting totals showed Jones with 53 votes, Cox with 14 and Clawson with one. Election day totals revealed Jones garnered 32 votes, Cox received 30 and Clawson had one.

Following the vote canvass, Dr. Fisher, as well as Councilmen Caldwell and Jones were all sworn-in and took their seats at the council table.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 6:20 pm.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.