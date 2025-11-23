Texas Voters Approve All 17 Constitutional Amendments — Houston County Turnout 16 Percent

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Texas voters approved all 17 proposed amendments to the state constitution in the November 4, 2025 election, giving broad support to a wide range of measures including property-tax relief, medical research funding, and infrastructure investment.

Unofficial statewide results from the Texas Secretary of State’s Office show every proposition passed, continuing a long tradition of voter approval for constitutional amendments. Statewide turnout reached about 3 million voters, or roughly 15 percent of registered Texans.

Houston County voters largely mirrored the statewide results, approving each of the 17 amendments by comfortable margins. According to unofficial election totals, the county recorded 16.6 percent voter turnout, slightly above the statewide average.

Local election officials said results will remain unofficial until canvassed and certified by county authorities in the coming days.

Among the most significant proposals was Proposition 13, increasing the homestead exemption for school-district property taxes from $100,000 to $140,000 — a measure projected to lower tax bills for homeowners beginning in 2026. The amendment passed with nearly 80 percent approval statewide.

Proposition 14, creating a $3 billion endowment for Alzheimer’s and dementia research, also drew overwhelming support. Voters additionally approved Proposition 15, affirming parental rights, and a series of amendments addressing veterans’ benefits, state parks, water infrastructure, and protection against securities-transaction taxes.

One local issue, however, did not pass. In Lovelady, Proposition A — a local tax proposal — was narrowly defeated, with 39 votes against and 35 in favor.

Most approved amendments will take effect January 1, 2026, though some, such as those creating new funds or programs, will roll out later as enabling legislation is passed.

Texas’ constitution, adopted in 1876, has now been amended more than 520 times. Because it places strict limits on legislative authority, any substantial policy change typically requires a constitutional amendment and a statewide vote.

Local election officials are expected to formally canvass and certify results in the coming week.

