Gentry’s Lawyer Responds To Investigation

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Shortly before the Crockett city council meeting to decide the next steps in the Crockett Economic and Industrial Development Corporation (CEIDC) saga, The Messenger was contacted by Carroll G. Robinson, the Houston attorney representing suspended CEIDC Executive Director James Gentry.

Robinson shared a letter reportedly sent to the city giving their opinion on the matter and sending a long discovery list to city officials in case Gentry is not reinstated or offered a settlement by the city.

The letter notes the Texas attorney general’s office declined to prosecute Mr. Gentry and asks if the investigation was solely focused on Gentry, why was the entire board suspended in early January of last year?

“Either the City Manager’s characterization of the Attorney General’s Office investigation is incorrect or it is indicative of an intentional effort by the City focused on harming Mr. Gentry’s professional and personal reputation,” continued the letter.

The letter goes on to ask why Gentry was not offered to return to work, if the city considered the return of the CEIDC Executive Assistant, also suspended with Gentry. The city council voted not to return anyone to work until the investigation reached some kind of conclusion.

The letter asks why the city would continue an investigation after the AG’s office concluded theirs, saying this would be, “a waste of taxpayer money but also seems like more bias and discrimination against Mr. Gentry and an attempted witch hunt to manufacture an excuse to try and justify suspending, and possibly terminating Mr. Gentry.”

The letter then requests Gentry either be reinstated or that both parties come to a, “mutually satisfactory settlement agreement so all parties can move forward.”

There is then attached a 33-point discovery list of questions, which the letter says is pending Gentry’s reinstatement or reaching a settlement with the city.

The discovery questions include items such as:

Producing all records relating to the latest meeting

Producing all emails received regarding CEIDC since 2018

Text messages regarding CEIDC since late 2022

Produce any written investigation report done by Crockett Police Department (CPD) in their investigation

If a CPD report was sent to the AG’s office and to whom

Admit city officials did not read Gentry’s employment contract before his suspension

Answers are demanded from Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher, City Council Members Mike Marsh, Marquita Beasley and former Councilman Gene Caldwell, along with City Administrator and City Secretary.

As of press time, there was no word on if the city had received this letter or any official response to it.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]