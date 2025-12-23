Houston County Christmas Basketball Tournament Set — Organizers seek sponsors

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The annual Houston County Christmas Basketball Tournament is set for Dec. 29–30, bringing high school basketball action — and a holiday boost — to Crockett and Grapeland.

Hosted jointly by the Crockett Bulldogs and Grapeland Sandies boys basketball programs, the tournament will feature teams from across the region competing over two days at both campuses. Games are scheduled throughout Monday and Tuesday, with championship and placement games concluding Tuesday afternoon in Crockett, according to the official tournament bracket.

While players and fans prepare for tipoff, tournament organizers are also reaching out to the community for support. Coaches involved with the event say local sponsorships play a key role in making the tournament successful year after year.

Throughout the tournament, organizers plan to host a hospitality room for coaches, referees and tournament staff. To help cover the cost of food, drinks and supplies, the programs are seeking sponsors from local businesses and individuals.

“We want to take good care of the people who make this tournament possible,” said Chaston Pruitt, head boys basketball coach at Crockett ISD. “Community support allows us to do that while also showcasing our schools and our county.”

According to a sponsorship letter sent out this week, organizers are asking for $100 sponsorships or the donation of a dish for one of the tournament days. In return, sponsors will receive recognition through their company logo displayed on the school’s video board throughout the tournament, providing visibility to fans, visiting teams and community members in attendance.

Sponsors will also receive an all-access pass to the tournament at no cost.

“This is a great opportunity for local businesses,” Pruitt said. “You’re supporting student-athletes, helping host a quality event, and getting exposure to people coming in from out of town.”

The Houston County Christmas Tournament has become a staple of the local holiday season, drawing families, alumni and basketball fans to gyms during the week between Christmas and New Year’s.

Coaches from both schools say the goal is not only competitive basketball, but also building community pride and keeping a strong tradition alive.

Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor is encouraged to contact Chaston Pruitt at 903-915-2571 or by email at [email protected].

Organizers say they are looking forward to another successful tournament and hope community support will help ensure the event continues for years to come.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]