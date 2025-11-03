DAR Chapter Honors Veterans With Wreaths Across America Tribute

By Greg Ritchie

CROCKETT – This December, the Major Jarrell Beasley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will lead a community effort to ensure every Houston County veteran is remembered during the holidays.

The chapter is again partnering with Wreaths Across America to place fresh, handmade balsam wreaths on the graves of local veterans during National Wreaths Across America Day, set for Saturday, Dec. 13.

For the second consecutive year, the DAR chapter will sponsor wreaths at six local cemeteries: Antioch and Salem cemeteries in Lovelady, Bynum and Porter Springs near Crockett, Weldon Cemetery, and Augusta Cemetery in Grapeland. Together, the sites include about 600 veterans’ graves.

“This is a way to make sure our fallen heroes are never forgotten,” said Patricia Hicks, Service to Veterans chair for the Major Jarrell Beasley Chapter. “Each wreath represents honor, respect and victory—and every volunteer who helps lay one becomes part of that remembrance.”

Ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m. at Porter Springs, Bynum and Antioch cemeteries, with another ceremony at Augusta Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. The events at Weldon and Salem will be combined with Antioch’s program. Wreath laying will follow each ceremony, and the public is invited to attend or volunteer.

Each wreath is crafted with 10 balsam bouquets, symbolizing the values veterans embody — belief, love, strength, honesty, humility, ambition, optimism, concern, pride and hope. The circular wreath represents eternity, the evergreen branches stand for endurance and the red bow honors sacrifice.

Wreath sponsorships are $17 each, with $5 from every purchase going to the DAR’s Veteran Services Fund, which supports Houston County veterans in need. Donations can be made online at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/TX1056P or by mailing a check to the Major Jarrell Beasley Chapter, 402 N. Sixth St., Crockett, TX 75835.

For those who wish to volunteer or sponsor a wreath for a specific veteran’s grave, contact Hicks at 936-222-7544.

The Wreaths Across America mission — “Remember, Honor, Teach” — continues to grow each year. Across the nation, millions of wreaths are laid in December at national and local cemeteries, each one a quiet reminder that the service and sacrifice of America’s veterans will never be forgotten.

