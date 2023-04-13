Houston County Views

The Grapeland Easter Egg-stravaganza was held Saturday, April 8 at the city park. Kids of all ages were treated to stations explaining the last events in the life and resurrection of Jesus Christ along with a prayer for any who wished. Kids met and took pictures with the Easter bunny, bounced on the inflatable castles before dashing for hidden eggs and winning prizes in the drawing. The event was sponsored by a number of local organizations and churches. With sunny skies and the ground (almost) dry, the event brought dozens of families out before Easter Sunday.