Grapeland PD’s Operation Blue Santa Underway

Special to The Messenger

GRAPELAND – Tis the season!! Operation Blue Santa is in full force and applications are now being accepted for Christmas 2020!

All children deserve to smile on Christmas day. Christmas is one time during the year where the focus is on giving, with emphasis on the excitement in a child’s eye as he or she unwraps a present that has been specially chosen just for them.

Why Blue Santa?

It has been said, “No one calls 9-1-1 to tell police that all is well with their lives.”

In the course of a police officer’s routine work we often encounter children in circumstances and environments that are heartbreaking. Many of the children that police interact with only know Christmas as nothing more than a school holiday. Many families must choose between gifts and basic utility needs or food, leaving little resources for presents at Christmas time for their children. Regardless of the whys, all children deserve a merry Christmas.

Who gets help?

Blue Santa will be servicing the Grapeland School district this year. We will provide gifts to children from 0-16 years of age. The number of families we are able to help will be based on program participation, available funds and donations. When a family is chosen, they will be contacted so they can make preparations to be home and available on delivery day.

How you can help?

We are asking members of the community to donate one or more new unwrapped toys. We encourage donors to think about their gifts and choose age appropriate toys that do not promote violence or illegal activities. It is the goal of Blue Santa to average three toys per child. All Blue Santa donations can be dropped off at the Grapeland Police Department, Grapeland City Office, or one of the several donation boxes around town.

For more information on the Blue Santa program contact us by sending your questions to gpd_bluesanta@yahoo.com or by phone at 936-687-2115.

If you are interested in applying for Blue Santa services please submit an application at the link provided below:

www.forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx.