Doctor John Stovall Remembered for Dedication to Community

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Dr. John Stovall, long time member of the Houston County Hospital District (HCHD) board was laid to rest Friday, April 21 after a ceremony at First United Methodist Church in Crockett.

Born in 1938 in Louisiana, Stovall came to Crockett in 1968 and was a founding member of both the HCDC and the Piney Woods Fine Arts Association. (PFWAA) He was remembered as an important supporter of the hospital, the community, as a superb dentist and a beloved father, family member and friend.

The Messenger was in attendance at Dr. Stovall’s final HCHD meeting last Thursday where his health was already in poor shape, having been in the hospital the day before the meeting.

Stovall’s daughter Chris Johnson now lives in Palestine and remembered her father as a humble man, never making things about himself.

“He never told people if he got an award or if he was named ‘dentist of the year.’ He didn’t even tell his own office staff and it was because it was always a team,” Johnson recalled.

Stovall was recruited to come to Crockett after serving in the army by Harold Walker who was looking to recruit a young dentist to come and be part of the community. Johnson said Stovall accomplished much in the community, although working on the hospital was always his most important goal.

“Daddy was very adamant about having good medical care here in Crockett,” Johnson said. He felt everyone deserved the best care and that was really important to him. That’s why he always fought for the hospital to be maintained here, so everyone had services and were cared for.”

Stovall was instrumental in getting ambulance service and working to help patients when they needed to be moved out of the county, understanding driving an hour or more for good medical care is a hardship for many people. He also served on the Crockett Independent School District board, working to build the high school.

“He always felt we all play a part in helping each other and we are all responsible for building our community – whether that be the person making cakes and pumping gas to the doctor taking your temperature or school teacher teaching our future.”

Asked about Dr. Stovall and his legacy, several HCHD board members mentioned his dedication to his community over so many years.

“Dr. Stovall was not only a phenomenal dentist but he was a loyal supporter of this community. John should especially be commended for his years of relentless dedication to the HCHD and its purpose of guaranteeing quality health care to our area,” said Carol Dawson. “He was a wonderful husband and father. I was his dental patient for over 40 years and was very proud to call him and Sydney my friends. He will be sorely missed.”

“It was my privilege to know Dr. Stovall for close to 40 years, serving with him on another board and in our church, in addition to HCHD,” said Debbie Kelly. “He was a man of strong character, with a dedication to service in church and the community. He leaves behind many, many accomplishments and will be missed in Houston County.”

“It has been an honor to serve on the HCHD board with John Stovall,” said Pam Ainsworth. “His intelligence, boundless talents, vision and dedication to our community will be sorely missed.”

“Dr. John Stovall was a gentleman, a scholar and a great asset to our city and county, especially in his role as a long-time member of the HCHD board of directors,” said HCHD Board President Barbara Crowson. “He was always well-informed and supportive of our hospital and its staff and was instrumental in helping to get the ‘Critical Access Designation’ for our hospital. He will be sorely missed.”

Johnson remembered Dr. Stovall’s tenor voice most of all, from many performances in church, at home and at weddings and funerals. She said the family requests anyone wishing to make a donation to please help support some of Dr. Stovall’s favorite causes: American Cancer Society, PWFAA or the local hospital.

