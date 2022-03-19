HCHD Holds Short Meeting

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County Hospital District (HCHD) Board of Directors met in a relatively short meeting on Tuesday, March 15.

After disposing of several routine matters, HCHD President Barbara Crowson asked accountant Dick Murchison to provide an election update.

“The signatures have been verified and every applicant had 100 names. It was semi-close on a few people but every one had 100 registered voters,” he said.

There are four places up for election in May. The places are: Place Two, currently held by Pam Ainsworth; Place Four, currently held by Dr. John Stovall; Place Six, currently held by Rhonda Brown; and Place Eight, currently held by Dina Pipes.

No one other than the incumbents signed up to run and as a result, the HCHD election will be cancelled.

Following the election update, Pipes provided a report on a bid for insulation of the ambulance building. She indicated she received a March 3 bid for $8,400 and commented it was her belief that the bid would be good for 30 days.

Following several minutes of discussion, a motion was made, seconded and unanimously approved.

In other matters brought before the HCHD Board of Directors:

The minutes from the February 2022 meeting were approved.

The district financial report for February was approved.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.