Three Lady Lions Selected to State All-Tourney Team

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

AUSTIN – At the conclusion of the Class 6A State Softball Finals, the All-Tournament teams for each classification were released.

Bailee Albinus

To no one’s surprise, the Lovelady Lady Lions who finished as the State Runners Up in Class 2A, placed three players on the honors team.

They were: Bailee Albinus at second base; Mihyia Davis in the outfield; and Scout Lovell at shortstop.

Scout Lovell

Congratulations on the well-deserved recognition.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.

PHOTOS BY JUSTIN DOBBINS