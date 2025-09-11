Trinity County “Beast” Invades Crockett

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The marquee of the historic Ritz Theater glowed once again in downtown Crockett on Sept. 6, as locals filled the historic venue for the sold-out premiere of “The Beast of Trinity Texas.” It wasn’t just a movie debut — it was a celebration of East Texas, its stories, its people, and its potential to shine on the silver screen.

The independent film, written, directed, and produced by Terry Weaver, tells the story of a small East Texas town shaken by a series of murders that appear to be the work of a mythical beast.

At the center of the plot is a war veteran turned sheriff who, alongside his team, must untangle a deadly web of deception fueled by money, power, and greed.

For audiences, the story is a suspenseful thriller. For Crockett, Trinity, and Houston County, it was also a showcase of local landscapes, local talent, and the possibility of putting East Texas on the film industry’s radar.

Weaver’s own journey is as dramatic as any film. A Navy corpsman who deployed to Iraq and Kuwait, he returned home battling demons from his service. After finding sobriety and stability, he enrolled at Texas A&M University and eventually stumbled into acting. With no prior experience, he was cast as a lead in a television series and went on to appear in other productions.

That path led him to create his own film. “I was the lead actor, the writer, and the director — but I didn’t have the funding,” Weaver recalled. “I had already cast about 40 different people, because I believed I could find what I needed to make this thing.”

That belief was bolstered by an unlikely ally: Dr. John McCall.

McCall, a familiar face in the community, became the project’s first co-executive producer and was eventually cast as the “Big Game Hunter,” a role written into the script.

“I tested Dr. John — I put a camera in front of him and started asking questions,” Weaver said. “He just clicked into character immediately. He was as quick as anybody, and I thought: this guy can do good on camera.”

McCall’s involvement gave the project credibility and momentum, Weaver said, inspiring others to believe in the film. “He really got behind the film, which gave me courage,” Weaver added.

McCall also ensured Crockett and Houston County weren’t just bystanders, but central players in the production, both on screen and behind the scenes.

Even with community support, Weaver faced enormous pressure. Funding for the film remained elusive until just five weeks before filming, when executive producer Duke Ensell stepped in. Ensell’s decision was, in Weaver’s words, “a leap of faith.”

“I told him what I needed, and he said, ‘I think Jesus wants me to do this,’” Weaver recalled. “It was a unique answer — but it changed everything. Suddenly, the weight of the world came off my shoulders.”

Weaver also credits his church for blessing the project early on, even praying over the unusual title. “I almost hesitated to ask, but my pastor prayed over ‘The Beast of Trinity Texas,’” Weaver said. “Here we are today with a finished film that’s exceeded everyone’s expectations.”

Much of the movie was filmed in Trinity County, with additional scenes shot in Groveton, Coldspring, and surrounding areas. Weaver said East Texas was chosen not just for its thick Piney Woods, but for its people.

“When we came out here with this idea about a creature feature, people really embraced it,” Weaver said. “The sheriff of Trinity County, Woody Wallace, was a huge help — he even got involved in the movie. Folks here just opened their arms.”

That local embrace was echoed at the premiere in Crockett, where more than 400 tickets sold out weeks in advance.

For Greg Wassberg, a member of the Piney Woods Fine Arts Association which manages the Ritz Theater, the night was about more than a film.

“East Texas is a part of the state that we all know is beautiful, but it’s rarely highlighted in movies,” Wassberg said. “This film accentuates what draws us here — the piney woods, the stars, the churches, even the little things like taxidermy shops. It gives you that breathtaking feeling of what it means to live here.”

Wassberg said hosting the premiere at the revitalized Ritz was symbolic. “It was the right place for a locally grown movie,” he said. “People left with an enhanced sense of pride. It reinvigorated our community and reminded us what the Ritz can be.”

Audience members also swapped stories about their first dates or first jobs at the theater decades ago, proving the film didn’t just tell a story — it rekindled memories.

Weaver said the response to the film has been overwhelmingly positive. “The final product is better than I hoped for. People tell me, ‘Terry, it’s better than I expected’ — and that’s the best compliment I can get,” he said.

For Crockett, the success could mean more than bragging rights. Films like The Beast of Trinity Texas showcase the region’s landscapes, hospitality, and charm to a wider audience. That visibility could draw interest from other filmmakers, bringing economic benefits and cultural vibrancy to the community. Crockett was designated by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as a “Film Friendly City” only two years ago.

Weaver is already writing his next script and says Crockett is at the top of his list of future filming locations. “The city of Crockett has great exteriors, and the people are wonderful,” he said. “I’d love to come back and film here again.”

Those who missed the premiere will get another opportunity. The Ritz Theater will host an encore screening of “The Beast of Trinity Texas” on Saturday, Sept. 13, at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are expected to sell quickly.

For Weaver, McCall, Wassberg, and the many locals who contributed, along with those who came to see the movie, the film’s premiere wasn’t just a night at the movies. It was proof that East Texas — its stories, its people, and its small towns — belong on the big screen.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]