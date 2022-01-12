Sandies Storm Past Cougars, 85-19

Grapeland Sits at 3-0 in District 20-2A

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – Heading into the 2021-2022 basketball season, the Grapeland Sandies were looking to keep their district championship streak alive. Last year, the Sandies picked up their 13th consecutive district title and hopes are high this season for a 14th straight.

Grapeland came into last Friday night’s contest against the Leon Cougars ranked #18 in the latest TABC Class 2A poll, with a 15-9 record. Furthermore, the Sandies had won 44 consecutive district games dating back to the 2017-2018 season.

The Cougars, on the other hand, were winless on the season and had a mark of 0-13.

Given those numbers, the contest went about as expected with Grapeland opening up 24-point lead in the first quarter as the Sandies cruised to an 85-19 win.

LeLe Smith

Grapeland opened the game on a 19-2 run highlighted by 14 points from Riley Murchison. Johnny Lamb added eight to the onslaught while Landon Jackson drained a three. Cole Goolsby, LeLe Smith, Jax Vickers and Omarian Wiley all had two apiece as the Sandies took a 32-8 lead after the first eight minutes of play.

The Cougars’ first quarter points came from Brock Bumpurs with three while Aaron Graham and Landon Martin both had two. Gannen Wise closed out the Leon first quarter scoring by converting one of two from the line.

Grapeland went to the bench in the second quarter as Coach Blake Doughty gave some of his reserve players some quality minutes. Lamb drained a pair of three-balls while Smith added four. Goolsby, Nate Ivey and Laden Whitt all connected from downtown. In addition, Zan Anderson and Chase Ivey chipped in two apiece as the Sandies took a 55-13 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Jose Carrizales hit a three for Leon while Graham dropped in a basket to close out the first half scoring for the Cougars.

After the break, things didn’t get any better for the Leon squad. The Cougars could only muster a single point in the third period on a Jose Guerrero free throw.

The Sandies slowed the tempo down dramatically in the second half but still managed to extend the lead to 70-14 after three quarters of play were in the books. Murchison and Smith both had four in the third for Grapeland while Vickers hit a long-ball. Wiley and Trey Davison closed out the quarter with two apiece.

Riley Murchison

The final period was a mere formality as Leon continued to struggle from the floor. Martin hit a three-pointer while Wise connected on a two-pointer to round out the Cougars’ point production.

Jackson paced the Grapeland scoring with four while Whitt hit his second three of the game. Four other Sandies – Anderson, C. Ivey, N. Ivey and Vickers – all had two apiece to help Grapeland coast to an 85-19 victory.

Leon was led in scoring by Landon Martin with five and Aaron Graham with four. Jose Carrizales, Jose Guerrero and Gannen Wise had three apiece to round out the Cougars night.

Riley Murchison led the way for the Sandies with a game-high 18 points. He was joined in double-figures by Johnny Lamb with 13 and LeLe Smith with 10. Landon Jackson and Jax Vickers both dropped in seven while Laden Whitt netted six. Cole Goolsby and Nate Ivey had five each while Zan Anderson, Chase Ivey and Omarian Wiley all had four. Trey Davison closed out the Grapeland scoring with two.

