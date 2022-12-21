Crockett Medical Center Celebrates 1st Annual Chili Cook-Off

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The Crockett Medical Center (CMC) held its very first chili cook-off Wednesday, Dec. 14 with six separate entries all cooked and prepared by different CMC departments and staff.

The entries each had their own table in the CMC cafeteria, with a different Christmas presentation and homemade chili with all the “fixings.” Those varied by team, with some teams including chips and sour cream – and others fresh cornbread.

CMC invited a blue ribbon panel of judges to test the chili with marks for taste, spiciness and creativity.

The judges with the lucky jobs included Houston County Judge Jim Lovell, Crockett Police Department Detective Kerri Bell, CMC Chief Nursing Officer Anthony Cumbie and Game Warden Eddie Lehr.

All agreed the chili was well done and agreed chili should not be too spicy that you cannot taste the, well, chili.

Houston County Judge Jim Lovell continues his judging activities – this time at the CMC Chili Cook-Off

“No, I’m not a fan of spicy. “I want to be able to taste the flavor,” Cumbie said. “ If it’s too spicy I can’t really taste the flavor of it. So that’s what I’m looking for.”

Asked if tasting so many chilis at once might make the flavors blend together and make them harder to judge, Bell said she was having no problem telling them all apart.

“They’re all delicious! Honestly, the flavors are so bold in different directions that it’s really not that difficult this time to make a decision,” Bell said before getting back to the judging.

In the end – difficult though it must have been – the judges’ decisions were announced.

Best Overall and Most Creative – “Nacho Mamas” team, Janice Lewis and Ruth Cook

Spiciest Chili – CMC Radiology Team

The event could not conclude without The Messenger asking the age old question: Beans or no beans?

Cumbie voted for beans, with most onlookers and judges declaring beans to be an unnecessary addition to good Texas meat.

Lovell himself gave a more nuanced answer.

“It depends,” Lovell explained. “Because my wife makes a chili with beans that I like better than any other chili I’ve ever had. But most of the time – no beans.”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]