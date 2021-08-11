Trinity Regional Flood Planning Group Schedules Aug. 19 Meeting

Special to The Messenger

EAST TEXAS – The Trinity Regional Flood Planning Group (Trinity RFPG) will hold a public meeting as part of its ongoing efforts to develop the first-ever Regional Flood Plan for Texas’ Trinity River Basin on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, beginning at 2 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the North Central Texas Council of Governments, 616 Six Flags Drive, Centerpoint Two Building – Transportation Council Room in Arlington, Texas 76011

Key discussion or action items for the meeting include:

Pre-planning meeting #2 (TWDB presentation and general public comment)

An update from the Region 3 Technical Consultant on:

Chapter 1 Planning Area Description

Chapter 2 Flood Risk Analyses

Chapter 3 Goals Discussion/Determination

An overview and approach to several other chapters of the regional flood plan

Consideration of establishing Technical Subcommittees

A presentation by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

The public is welcome to attend the meeting and participate in the in-person public comment session. Written public comments are also accepted at any time via this form or by email to info@trinityrfpg.org.

The Trinity RFPG, aka Region 3, was designated in April 2020 by the TWDB as a result of Senate Bill 8 during the 86th Texas Legislature, which established a groundbreaking, new regional and state flood planning process in the wake of historic statewide flooding. The Trinity RFPG is responsible for creating its first Regional Flood Plan by Jan. 10, 2023. This plan will then become part of Texas’ first-ever State Flood Plan by Sept. 1, 2024.

The initial members of the Trinity RFPG were designated by the TWDB last year. The Planning Group’s membership includes at least one voting member from each of the following interest categories: the public, counties, municipalities, industry, agriculture, environment, small business, electric-generating utilities, river authorities, water districts, water utilities and flood districts. In April 2021, the Trinity RFPG engaged a technical consultant team led by Halff Associates to support its planning effort.

The Trinity RFPG’s planning region (Trinity River Basin, or Region 3) has an estimated population of almost 8 million and spans a nearly 18,000-square-mile, 38-county area from Cooke County in the north to Chambers County on the Gulf Coast. It also includes parts of Houston and Anderson Counties.

For more information, visit the Trinity RFPG website www.trinityrfpg.org, follow the group on Twitter or email the group via info@trinityrfpg.org.