Austonio Man Arrested for Possession of Improper Material

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – An Austonio man was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 6 on charges of possessing child pornography. According to a statement released by Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove:

“On Feb. 6, Houston County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators assisted the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, executing a residential search warrant in the Austonio area. The task force had been investigating an alleged offense related to the possession and distribution of child pornography from a residence located on C.R. 3155.

As a result of the investigation and execution of a search warrant, Jerry Wade Norsworthy was arrested and charged with two felony counts of possession of child pornography. He was booked into the Houston County Jail where his bond will be set by a Justice of the Peace. Thank you for all the hard work by the officers involved in this case.”

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

