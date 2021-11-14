Grapeland FFA Results from Sam Houston District Leadership Contest

Special to The Messenger

On Thursday Nov.11th the Grapeland FFA participated in the Sam Houston District leadership contest. The competition was held in Livingston with 25 schools and over 400 students participating.

Grapeland’s Jr. Agriculture Skills team placed 4th with team members Haylee Jones, Cameron Bridges, Brock Estes, and Aliyah Medrano.

The Greenhand Quiz team placed 6th with team members Cameron Bridges, Aliyah Medrano, Vanessa Vega Peck, and Stephen Streetman. Stephen Streetman was 3rd high individual out of 80 contestants.

Macie Watson placed 5th in the Senior Creed Speaking contest and Stephen Streetman was 11th in the Jr. Creed speaking contest.

The Sr. Quiz team was 8th with members Haylee Jones, Dalli Jones, Haley Boehm, and Macie Watson.

Grapeland’s Public Relations team placed 5th with team members Wendy Perez, Makayla McCombs, and Jennifer Minter.

The Agriculture Issues team placed 5th with members Wendy Perez, Gwen Webb, Emma Howard, Isaiah Chimal, Makayla McCombs, and Lillian Marquez.

The Agriculture Advocacy team was 6th with members Ella Post, Morgan Terry, Dalli Jones, and Madison Files.

The Radio Broadcasting team placed 9th with team members Keegan Harrison, Kamryn Sparks, and Haley Boehm.

Grapeland’s Job Interview contestant was Cole Goolsby who placed 7th in the competition.

The Sr Skills team placed 8th with team members Jason DeCluette, Cole Goolsby, and Kamryn Sparks. Congratulations to these FFA members.

We had over half of our contestants competing for the first time and several 8th and 9th graders competing on the Sr. teams. Good job by all.