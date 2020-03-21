IRS Extends Filing Deadline

Deadline to File now July 15

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – During a Friday, March 20 press conference, US Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin announced the national income tax filing deadline has been pushed back until July 15.

President Donald Trump ordered the extension which the Treasury Secretary said will “… give all taxpayers and businesses more time to file and make tax payments, without interest or penalties.”

Mnuchin said this was the latest emergency measure to help deal with the financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

