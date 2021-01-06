Area COVID-19 Update – Jan. 5

Numbers Continue in Wrong Direction

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – The overall numbers are continuing to climb. While some steadfastly hold on the belief that COVID-19 is a hoax, over 355,000 dead Americans seem to indicate otherwise. Of these 355,000 dead Americans – by Jan. 5 – the Texas Department of State Health Services (TxDSHS) reported almost 28,000 Texans had suffered a COVID-19 related death.

Six months ago, Gov. Greg Abbott pushed pause on the Texas re-opening. Elective surgeries were put on hold. Bars were closed once again and restaurants were back to only serving at 50 percent of their capacity. Tubing and rafting businesses were shut down and outside gatherings of 100 or more required governmental authorization.

On Thursday, July 2, Abbott issued an executive order which stated, “Every person in Texas shall wear a face covering over the nose and mouth when inside a commercial entity or other building or space open to the public, or when in an outdoor public space, wherever it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household.”

Those measures appeared to be working. Throughout the month of September, the number of newly reported cases of COVID-19 stayed below the 4,000 mark on all but six days. The first two weeks of October were also promising as the numbers stayed below the 4,000 level on all but one day. As more and more restrictions were lifted, it appeared as if COVID-19 might be on the ropes.

Unfortunately, throughout the months of November and December, the numbers have gone back up. Since Nov. 1, 56 of the past 65 days have seen reported cases above the 5,000 mark in Texas, with 40 of those days topping the 10,000 level. On Tuesday, Dec. 29 there were over 27,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Lone Star State, the most since the pandemic started.

Houston County cases spiked in the early part of the summer, but as autumn began, the numbers started to fall. The county’s numbers remained relatively low throughout most of November but as November faded into December, the number of active cases skyrocketed.

The latest report received from TxDSHS on Jan. 4, indicated there were 136 active cases in Houston County. On Dec. 22, there were 55 active cases in the county.

In addition to the 136 active cases this week, TxDSHS reported 1,010 people had recovered from the virus while the number of deaths in Houston County attributed to COVID-19 now stands at 24.

“The Texas Department of State Health Services does not recognize and report some of the tests performed locally as ‘lab positive’, therefore we realize the numbers represented here may not be the total case count,” Houston County Emergency Management Coordinator Roger Dickey said late last year.

Moving to Anderson County, the numbers showed a dramatic uptick. On Monday, Jan. 4, Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston received notification of 93 newly confirmed and probable cases. That brings the total of active cases of COVID-19 in Anderson County up to 737, with 62 deaths attributed to the virus. There have also been 1,702 reported recoveries. On Dec. 22, there were 481 active cases and 57 deaths.

The Northeast Texas Health District reported on Monday, Jan. 4 of the total 2,501 confirmed and probable reported cases in Anderson County, 1,880 were in the city of Palestine while 283 confirmed cases were in Elkhart. Frankston has had 131, Tennessee Colony now has had 93, Montalba has had 50 cases, Cayuga has had 13 and Neches has had 12. These numbers do not include recoveries.

There have now been 51 COVID-19 related deaths in Palestine, four in Elkhart, four in Tennessee Colony, two in Frankston and one in Montalba.

NET Health also reported gender and age breakdowns for the number of confirmed cases indicating there were 1,082 males and 1,413 females who had tested positive.

Age-wise, there were 333 cases reported for those between 0 and 20 years-of-age. There were 617 cases for those between 21 and 40 years-of-age. The 41-59 age group had 737 cases and the 60-79 age group had 449 confirmed cases. The 80 and above age group now has 144 cases. These numbers do not include recoveries.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 affects different people in different ways. Infected people have reported a wide range of symptoms from mild symptoms to severe illness. The CDC is stating that symptoms which may occur within two to fourteen days after exposure to COVID-19 now include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or loss of taste or smell. If you develop any of the following COVID-19 symptoms, please seek medical help immediately: trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, or blueish lips or face.

Please be sure to call before going to a medical provider, to prevent any potential spread.

Residents are reminded to take the same measures that are recommended to prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory viruses. Everyone in East Texas should remember to:

Wear a mask.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Practice social distancing – Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home if you believe you have symptoms.

Cover your cough or sneeze into the bend of your elbow or into a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using cleaning items that contain bleach.

Follow all recommendations from your local health officials.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.