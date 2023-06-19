Man Wanted in Houston County Auto Theft Captured in Palestine

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

ANDERSON COUNTY – A man wanted for robbery in Houston County was arrested by Palestine Police Department (PPD) officers in Anderson County only a few days after Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove issued a warrant for his arrest. PPD released the following statement:

“On June 10, 2023, at 11:18 a.m., PPD officers received information from a complainant from Houston County who reported her son may be in Palestine with her stolen vehicle. The complainant also stated that her son, identified as Brandon Bennett, 43, had warrants for his arrest. Corporal Yvette Durbin gathered the information and confirmed the vehicle in question was entered as stolen by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

Bennett

A few minutes later, Officer Tim Green located Bennett and the stolen vehicle at the Clean Scene car wash at 1904 Crockett Road. Officers converged on Bennett and he tried to flee on foot. Realizing his escape was cut off by Sgt. Aston Rodriguez’s approaching patrol vehicle, Bennett stopped and surrendered.

He was arrested and during an inventory of the stolen vehicle, officers located two small bags of methamphetamine and two small bags of marijuana. Bennett was transported to the Anderson County jail and booked for possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction, possession of marijuana and warrants for theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle.”

Hargrove had released a statement calling for the pubic’s help in locating Bennett after the theft of the automobile had been reported in Grapeland June 5.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]