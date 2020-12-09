Commissioners Court Accepts Donations

HOT Funds Approved for PWFAA

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County Commissioners Court met in a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 8 highlighted by the acceptance of donations.

Once routine matters had been dispensed of by the court, the commissioners were asked to consider the acceptance of an anonymous donation of a Christmas tree for the Houston County Courthouse.

With no discussion, a motion to accept the donation was made by Precinct One Commissioner Gary Lovell, seconded by Precinct Three Commissioner Pat Perry and passed unanimously, 3-0.

Precinct Two Commissioner Willie Kitchen and Precinct Four Commissioner Jimmy Henderson had prior commitments and were unable to be present for this vote.

The next agenda item called for the court to consider accepting a second anonymous donation. This gift was designated for the County Clerk’s Office and consisted of: a microwave oven; a small refrigerator; a computer monitor; a wireless keyboard; and a wireless mouse.

A motion was made, seconded and unanimously approved to accept the donation.

Following the donation acceptance, the court was asked to consider the approval of allocating Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) funds to the Piney Woods Fine Arts Association (PWFAA) for the Texas Tenors concert slated for Saturday, Dec. 19.

Houston County Court Judge Jim Lovell said the application for the HOT funds was in the commissioners’ packets and was for a one-day event at $1,000.

After a motion was made and unanimously approved, PWFAA Executive Director Anne Walker thanked the court and said she hoped the commissioners would be able to attend the performance.

At this point in the meeting, Commissioner Kitchen arrived and joined the court proceedings.

An agenda item concerning the approval of an updated DETCOG Regional Mutual Aid agreement was the next item discussed by the commissioners.

“I spoke with (DETCOG Executive Director) Lonnie (Hunt) yesterday and they have not got that ironed out yet. They are still working on that and they are not really to present it. We will pass on that,” he said.

In other matters brought before the court:

The minutes of prior Commissioners Court meetings were approved.

The payment of bills and expenses incurred by the county, were approved.

The Houston County Environmental and Community Service Reports were received as information by the court.

The court approved salaries for new and/or transfer employees.

The commissioners approved the renewal of a fuel storage tank pollution liability insurance policy for the Houston County Airport.

Official bonds for newly elected and re-elected County and District officials were set, as well as approved by the court. The bonds will be effective from Jan. 1, 2021.

