Commissioners Court Addresses March Storm Damage

Election Matters Also Discussed

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – During the most recent session of the Houston County Commissioners Court, held on Tuesday, April 12, the commissioners received several items as information related to the tornado that devastated parts of Houston County on March 21.

County Judge Jim Lovell had issued a Declaration of Local Disaster on March 22 due to a series of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms on March 21 which caused major property damage, power outages and storm debris. The commissioners received the declaration as information.

As the meeting continued, a lengthy discussion on extending a deadline to receive requests for qualifications for a county employee salary survey. The county had expressed an interest in receiving the RFQs but did not receive any. No action was taken on extending the deadline. The last county employee salary survey was conducted in 2000.

Following the salary survey discussion, the court addressed matters concerning the May 7 Special Constitutional Election. The commissioners approved receiving and publishing the notice of election and authorizing a temporary branch location to be opened, due to a joint election with Kennard ISD.

The court also received as information the list of designated deputy early voting clerks.

In other matters brought before the court:

The commissioners approved the minutes from previous meetings.

Budget amendments were approved along with the payment of bills and expenses incurred by the county.

The Houston County Environmental, Community Service and County Clerk’s Fine Reports for March 2022 was approved by the court.

The court approved salaries for new and/or transfer employees.

A donation from the Houston County Law Enforcement Association for hotel expenses incurred by the sheriff’s department was approved by the court.

Hotel Occupancy Tax funding was approved for: the Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce for the Crockett Music and Arts Festival to be held June 10-12; the 41 st Annual Christmas in Crockett to be held Nov. 18-19; and the Davy Crockett Classic Bike Race to be held April 22-24.

Houston County Auditor Melissa Jeter was reappointed as the County Auditor for a term beginning on April 16, 2022 and running through April 15, 2024.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.