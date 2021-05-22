Texas Unemployment Rate Drops in April

Area County Rates Also Decrease

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – According to a May 21 press release from the Texas Workforce Commission, “In April, the seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 6.7 percent, down 0.2 percentage points from March 2021. Texas added 13,000 total nonagricultural jobs over the month, making gains in 11 of the last 12 months. Texas added 1,007,100 jobs over the year after shedding 1,452,600 jobs in March and April 2020 due to COVID-19 and measures taken to slow its spread.”

While the Texas unemployment rate dropped from March to April, it is still higher than the national unemployment rate of 6.1 percent.

Statewide, the highest unemployment level recorded was 10.3 percent, in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) areas.

An MSA is defined as a “… free-standing metropolitan area composed of one or more counties.”

The lowest rate, at four percent, was in the Amarillo MSA. The nearest regional MSA is in the Tyler area which came in at 5.6 percent for the month of January.

Unlike the state numbers, the unemployment rates for the counties contiguous to Houston County all showed an increase over the month-to-month timeframe.

In Houston County, the unemployment rate for January showed a decrease as it went from 6.2 percent in March to 5.5 percent in April. The April 2021 unemployment rate was also significantly lower than the April 2020 rate of 6.2 percent.

The unemployment rate in Anderson County also decreased as it went from 6.2 percent in March to 5.4 percent in April. The April 2021 unemployment rate was also lower than the 7.3 percent rate posted in April 2020.

To the south – in Trinity County – the month-to-month rate decreased as it went from 8.7 percent in March to 7.7 percent in April. The April 2021 unemployment rate was significantly lower than the 10.1 percent rate posted in April 2020.

The April unemployment rate in Cherokee County also decreased as it went from 7.6 percent in March to 6.8 percent in April. The April 2021 unemployment rate was significantly lower than the 11.7 percent rate posted in April 2020.

The largest population center in the immediate area, Angelina County, also saw the unemployment rate go up as it went from eight percent in March to 7.2 percent in April. The April 2021 unemployment rate was significantly lower than the 11.2 percent rate posted in April 2020.

On a month-to-month basis, in Leon County, the statistical data pointed to a decrease from 8.6 percent in March to 7.7 percent in April. The April 2021 unemployment rate was significantly than the 10 percent rate posted in April 2020.

Madison County also saw a decrease in the unemployment rate as it went from eight percent in March to seven percent in April. The April 2021 unemployment rate was also lower than the 8.5 percent rate posted in April 2020.

Rounding out the area counties, Walker County continued the trend as it saw the unemployment rate go from 7.8 percent in March to 6.6 percent in April. The April 2021 unemployment rate was also lower than the 10.6 percent rate posted in April 2020.

In the aforementioned press release from the Texas Workforce Commission, TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel stated, “The decrease in the unemployment rate in Texas shows continued strength of our economy. TWC will continue our commitment to helping Texans find jobs through career fairs and hiring events at local workforce development boards along with job matching services through MyTXCareer.com.”

In April, according to the TWC media briefing, “The Leisure and Hospitality industry added 14,100 jobs, growing annually at 46.1 percent. Government employment increased by 11,300 positions. The Professional and Business Services industry followed with a gain of 8,300 jobs.”

TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez added, “This month continues to show job growth and career opportunities for Texans as the economy strengthens. We’re encouraged by the increases, especially in the leisure and hospitality industries, and will continue to work through programs like skills development grants to promote job growth in all industries.”

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.