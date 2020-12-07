Hospital Volunteer Auxiliary Receives Donation

Funds Raised through Golf Tournament

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The COVID-19 pandemic has not been kind to charitable organizations. It has caused many delays or outright cancellations of fund-raising events. As a result, organizers have had to think outside the box in an effort to continue their benevolence.

Earlier this week, this type of effort was on full display at Crockett Medical Center (CMC) as the CMC Volunteer Auxiliary was presented with a $10,000 check for their scholarship fund.

Prior to the check presentation, CMC CEO Tommy Johnson spoke about the fundraising event.

“I want to take a minute to let everyone know that (Patient Registration Supervisor) Kalee (Walker) put together a golf tournament to help raise money for the Auxiliary Hospital Scholarship Fund. The golf tournament, after we paid all of our expenses, raised about $10,000 to help provide scholarships to local kids who want to go into the medical profession,” he said.

Johnson added, “It not only benefits the Auxiliary, but it benefits us as well because somewhere down the road, we hope to grow our own and bring them back here to work.”

Following the CEO’s opening remarks, Walker presented an over-sized check to the Hospital Auxiliary group, fronted by member Pan Ainsworth.

“We are just blown away. All of the different kinds of fundraisers we have done, they have never amounted to $10,000. Thank y’all so much for all your efforts,” Ainsworth said. “We will be able to help a lot of kids with this.”

Once the check presentation concluded, Walker was asked how she became involved with organizing the golf tournament.

“Tommy came to me and said maybe we should do a golf tournament to raise some money. I said what if we do this for the scholarship fund since they haven’t really been able to be open because of COVID-19? They haven’t been able to do their bake sales, they haven’t been able to do their purse sales or make any type of money since March. So why not put something together to give back to them, the local community and our area seniors (students)?” she said.

Ainsworth was asked for her thoughts on receiving the contribution and she said, “I was flabbergasted! They (CMC) actually asked us to help someone who was working here but we couldn’t because we didn’t have the money. We give out five scholarships every year to kids who live in Houston County and want to get into some type of healthcare career. They can come back, if they make certain grades, and get it (scholarship) for the next semester and until they get out of school. Since we were founded, we have given out over $85,000 in scholarships to kids who are seeking healthcare careers. We are just so thrilled with this because we haven’t been able to do anything recently.”

Ainsworth also recognized Barbara Minton for her work as the Chair of the Scholarship Committee and indicated she was responsible “… for all of the leg work. She takes everything to the high schools, works with the counselors and tries to get the students to fill out the applications.”

As far as what the contribution says about the community and their support for CMC, Johnson replied, “It was outstanding. The community got behind us and we had lots of donors and lots of sponsorships. We had five teams that played so we had at least 20 golfers who were there. A lot of people gave money to make sure this tournament could be a success and we could do something for the kids in our community.”

Before wrapping up, Walker expressed her gratitude and deepest appreciation to all of the sponsors – because as she said – “We wouldn’t have been able to do it without them. Thank you so very much!”

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.