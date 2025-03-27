Houston County Fair Starts Saturday

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County Fair and Youth Livestock Association is back, bringing a week of fun-filled activities, livestock exhibitions, and family-friendly entertainment to the community. Kicking off on Saturday, March 29, this year’s fair promises an exciting lineup of competitions, showcases, and special events for all ages.

The festivities begin at 8 a.m. with the highly anticipated Horse Show following check-in. Equestrian enthusiasts can witness skilled riders compete in various categories, demonstrating their horsemanship and agility. Later that evening, the doors open at 7 p.m. at the Civic Center for the Houston County Fair Kickoff Concert, setting the stage for a week of thrilling events.

Monday, March 31, marks the beginning of the Home & Garden competitions, where participants will check in their non-baked goods, including quilts and floral arrangements.

Judging begins on Tuesday, April 1, at 9 a.m., with the Civic Center reopening in the afternoon for public viewing of the entries.

Livestock competitions take center stage starting Tuesday as exhibitors check in their animals, including replacement heifers, market animals, and breeding animals. The evening will feature the introduction of the Fair Queen and Princess, followed by the beloved Pet Show at 6:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, April 2, poultry and rabbit enthusiasts can enjoy the Broiler and Rabbit Shows beginning in the morning, with the Breeding Ewe, Market Lamb, and Market Goat Shows taking place later in the day. The popular Pee-Wee Showmanship event follows, giving younger participants a chance to showcase their skills.

The excitement continues Thursday with Shop Project judging at 9 a.m. and the Replacement Heifer Judging at 10:30 a.m. Livestock lovers can enjoy the Breeding Gilt and Market Hog Shows starting at 6 p.m., capped off with another round of Pee-Wee Showmanship.

Friday, April 4, will see youth competitors in action during the Champions Prep Livestock Judging contest, followed by the In-County Heifer Show and the Market Steer Show. The competition culminates in another Pee-Wee Showmanship event, highlighting the dedication and hard work of young exhibitors.

Saturday, April 5, marks the highly anticipated Sale of Champions. After a buyer registration luncheon, the community will gather at 1 p.m. for the announcements, club awards, and the grand livestock sale, where top exhibitors will showcase their champion animals.

The fair wraps up on Sunday, April 6, with the loading of animals and a final cleanup by fair division chairs and officers.

The Messenger will be sitting down with this year’s Fair Queen contestants for a full-length video and feature story for our Sunday edition.

With a week full of exciting competitions, community involvement, and youth achievements, the Houston County Fair and Youth Livestock Association continues to be a highlight of the year. Whether you’re a longtime participant or a first-time visitor, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at this year’s event.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]