Ribbon Cutting Held for Pulse Healthcare System

Clinic Now Open in Crockett

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – A new business has opened its doors in Crockett as Pulse Healthcare System is now a part of the medical community in the oldest county in Texas.

On Thursday evening, Feb. 4, the Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the city’s newest medical provider.

Prior to the ceremony, Pulse CEO Dr. Reggie Abraham spoke about the new clinic.

“We obviously just started in this community. We had heard a lot about it and we had a great amount of interest in being here to serve the community. We are partnering up with the Crockett Hospital (Crockett Medical Center – CMC),” he said.

Dr. Abraham said the services currently provided by the clinic include primary care along with pain management and cardiology.

“We are going to start off mainly with primary care. That is what is needed in this community, from what I heard,” he said.

The Pulse Healthcare System has been around for approximately a year and a half, according to the CEO.

“We have eight clinics throughout Houston and the surrounding area. Most of our clinics are on the north side. We have a clinic in Houston and two clinics in downtown Houston. Then, we have one in Cypress and one in the Tomball/Woodlands area. We also have a Cath (catheter) lab and a surgery center in Tomball. We also have a clinic in Huntsville and we recently opened one up in Trinity,” Abraham said.

The clinic in Crockett opened on Monday and already, Abraham indicated, the company is hoping to expand with a surgery center.

The clinic is located at 200 Renaissance Way and the current hours of operation are Monday through Friday, from 1 until 6 pm. On Saturdays, the clinic will be open from 9 am until 1 pm.

“That is temporary,” Abraham explained. “In about another month or so, probably March 1, we will have it open full-time from 8 am until 6 pm. We will also continue to have our Saturday hours.”

As to why they chose Crockett, Abraham said several members of the staff were familiar with the Palestine, Crockett and Huntsville areas.

“Dr. (Relvert) Coe had years of practice in Palestine and he has joined us now. He is the one who will be providing services here. The reason we came here is we saw this building (the Renaissance Surgery Center) which was available. The other was we spoke to a lot of people around here including the Crockett City Administrator (John Angerstein) and the Chamber of Commerce who both said there was a large need for primary care in this area,” he said.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.