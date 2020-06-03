The Girls of Summer are Back!

Crockett Merchants Girls Softball Starts Up as Restrictions Ease

By Kelly Nicol

Messenger Editor

CROCKETT – Crockett Merchants Girls Softball started this week as Texas Governor Greg Abbott finally eased restrictions for youth sports to start practice.

According to the Governor’s site, games can start on June 15 and there is speculation that a proclamation may be issued starting games as soon as this weekend.

It seems odd that we are only a week into summer due to all the kids being home from school since the middle of March but, that didn’t matter at all on Tuesday as parents, coaches and players alike were finally out there having fun and doing what they love. The stress that they have felt over the past few months seemed to vanish as they trotted onto their familiar ground.

Practices will take place over the next few weeks leading up to opening day on June 20.

The opening day festivities will start at 8:30 a.m. followed by the cake auction. The girls will have a short season and will start the road to the State Tournament, which will be the week of July 20-25. Several teams from the Crockett area should be competitive in their age divisions with solid chances to make the tournament.

In the 15u division, the Fireballs step up in age division to try and repeat their performance from last year’s 2019 State Championship.

The Crockett Merchants Girls Softball Association would like to invite the entire community out to opening day to celebrate a little piece of normalcy back into our lives and maybe even a piece of cake to the winning bidders at the annual cake auction.